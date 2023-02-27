Korean Air releases upcycled cosmetic pouches using cabin life vests

Take Korean Air’s new eco-friendly “life vest” cosmetics pouch with you on your next trip!

Korean Air has released a limited number of eco-friendly cosmetic pouches, made out of retired cabin life vests. The proceeds from the “life vest” cosmetic pouch sales will be donated to a global environmental organization.

The upcycled pouches have been produced in collaboration with Korean beauty brand “107,” renowned for its natural skin care products and eco-friendly holistic approach to beauty. The upcycled cosmetics pouch will feature six different travel-size skin care essentials: a facial cleanser, a face mist, moisturizing cream, soap, shampoo and a mask pack.



Not only have the pouches been made from retired life vests, but the manufacturing processes were carried out to minimize pollution and carbon emissions. The pouches were manufactured at a factory using solar power, and eco-friendly, biodegradable detergents were used to wash the life vests.



A limited number of 4,000 upcycled cosmetic pouches have been produced, and will be available for purchase on Korean Air’s e-Skyshop (https://www.e-skyshop.com/en/). The price of the cosmetic pouch including the skin care set is KRW 125,000, and the profits will be donated to a global environmental organization.



As a part of its ESG activities, Korean Air has carried out various upcycling projects such as producing name tags using scraps of retired aircraft and the donation of hot water bottle covers made using inflight blankets to neighbors in need. Korean Air will continue to develop and showcase unique and original eco-friendly products.

