Delta Sky Club opens only airline lounge in newly transformed Kansas City airport

The Delta Sky Club network is deepening its Midwest ties last Tuesday with the opening of its Kansas City International Airport (MCI) lounge, the only carrier lounge at the recently transformed airport.

MCI’s $1.5 billion overhaul consolidated all airport operations into a state-of-the-art, 39-gate terminal. Customers at the new MCI will enjoy a completely revamped, fully accessible experience from curb to gate, with a state-of-the-art lobby; a new, enlarged security checkpoint; local concession options; gates equipped with the most up-to-date technology; and more.

The Kansas City Club is the second in a string of lounge openings in the Midwest, with the new Chicago O’Hare Club opened in October 2022 and a third Minneapolis location planned for April 2023. The remainder of 2023 will be ambitious for Delta Sky Club, with eight total planned Club openings and expansions.

TERMINAL UPGRADES PAVE THE WAY FOR DELTA SKY CLUB

Kansas City’s airport transformation provided the perfect opportunity for Delta to grow its presence in the area, providing another touchpoint for Midwest customers and strengthening the airline’s relationship with the “City of Fountains.”

The 11,200-square-foot Delta Sky Club will hold nearly 200 guests, with seating options to accommodate travelers looking to work, socialize or simply relax pre-flight.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Kansas City lounge boasts not one but two all-weather Sky Decks with impressive views of the airfield. Customers can enjoy a premium bar, a full buffet, a curated art program featuring regional artists and bathrooms stocked with premium Grown Alchemist products.

“The Delta Sky Club team is thrilled to welcome customers in Kansas City – our first new market in several years,” said Claude Roussel, Managing Director – Delta Sky Club. “We are proud to be a part of the new MCI, elevating this remarkable transformation with our signature lounge experience.”

DELTA IN KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI

Kansas City is a growing market for Delta Air Lines, the city’s largest premium global carrier. Delta operates daily service to all nine of its hubs from MCI.

This spring and summer, Delta will add additional daily frequencies to Atlanta, Boston and Minneapolis.