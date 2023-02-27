easyJet and easyJet holidays launch February Payday Sale

The best thing about February, besides the heavily discounted chocolate from the 14th onwards, is that payday comes early, and this month easyJet and easyJet holidays have launched special sales with super savings to make the deal sweeter.

The UK’s fastest-growing tour operator, easyJet holidays, is offering customers up to £200* off their next holiday with a special payday promo. Customers can use the promocode FEBSAVER for £200* off with a minimum spend of £2000, and £100 off with a minimum spend of £800. The offer is valid on all bookings made until 23:00 on Tuesday 28 February 2023 and can be used on all packages available on the website for travel until 31 October 2023 (inclusive).

So, whether it’s a beach-front all-inclusive with its own waterpark for a fun family vacay this summer, or a mate-cation to an easyJet holidays adults-only luxury hotel for a boujee break, there’s a package perfect for every need. All easyJet holidays packages include 23kgs of luggage per person, flights and transfers on all beach holidays. On top of that, all packages are covered by the package provider’s industry-leading Protection Promise.

And for those hunting for a great deal on flights, easyJet currently has 10% off 100,000 seats on selected flights throughout March. Book up until 23:00 on Tuesday 28 February 2023 to enjoy discounted fares on hundreds of routes and enjoy a great value last minute break to Europe, North Africa or the Middle East.

Customers can make the most of the late ski season with a trip to the Alps, or seek out the sun and head to Greece, Italy, Southern Spain or the Canary Islands with daytime temperatures reaching 21 °C. March is also prime time for a city break; explore all the sights of Venice, Milan and Berlin and avoid the crowds.

ADVERTISEMENT

Discounted seats from airports across the U.K. are available to book from today, Thursday 23 February 2023, until 23:00 on Tuesday 28 February 2023 at easyJet.com or via the mobile app from just £17.99* including:

London Gatwick to Ibiza, Mallorca and Rhodes from £20.99*, Lyon, Turin, Bologna and Toulouse from £20.99*

London Luton to Faro, Malaga, Venice and Lanzarote from £17.99*, Amsterdam, Berlin, Milan and Agadir from £19.99*, Lyon and Innsbruck from £20.99*

Bristol to Paris, Alicante, Geneva, Salzburg, Faro and Heraklion from £20.99*

Manchester to Copenhagen and Turin from £20.99*, Faro and Alicante from £21.99*

Liverpool to Belfast, Isle of Man and Jersey from £20.99*

Edinburgh to Amsterdam, Grenoble and Fuerteventura from £20.99*

Glasgow to Belfast and Birmingham from £20.99*

Belfast to Jersey, Mallorca and Gran Canaria from £20.99*

Book with easyJet holidays (www.easyjet.com/en/holidays tel: 0330 365 5005):

easyJet holidays offers seven nights at 5* Aquasis Deluxe Resort and Spa in Bodrum on an All Inclusive Plus basis for £429 per person including 23kg of luggage per person, transfers and flights from Bristol on 13 April 2023.

easyJet holidays offers seven nights at the 4* Apollo Beach in Rhodes on a Half Board basis for £369 per person including 23kg of luggage per person, transfers and flights from London Gatwick on 20 April 2023.

easyJet holidays offers seven nights at the 3* Pueblo Torviscas in Tenerife on a Self Catering basis for £351 per person including 23kg of luggage per person, transfers and flights from London Gatwick on 2 May 2023.

easyJet holidays offers seven nights at 4* Alfagar Alto da Colina in the Algarve on a Bed & Breakfast basis for £450 per person including 23kg of luggage per person, transfers and flights from London Luton on 15 April 2023.

easyJet holidays offers seven nights at 3* Hotel Alameda in Benidorm on a Full Board basis for £414 per person including 23kg of luggage per person, transfers and flights from Liverpool on 14 April 2023.

easyJet holidays offers three nights at the 4* Catalonia Plaza Cataluna in Barcelona on a Room Only basis for £352 per person including 23kg of luggage per person and flights from London Luton on 8 May 2023.

easyJet holidays offers three nights at 5* Grandior Hotel Prague in Prague on a Bed & Breakfast basis for £374 per person including 23kg of luggage per person and flights from Manchester on 17 April 2023.

easyJet holidays offers three nights at the 3* Du Bois in Paris on a Room Only basis for £377 per person including 23kg of luggage per person and flights from Bristol on 15 April 2023.

Paul Bixby, easyJet holidays’ Commercial Director said:

“We know that with warmer climates on the horizon our customers are already looking to book their next adventure. So, we’re pleased to launch our February payday sale with up to £200 off package holidays to help our customers get even better deals on already unbeatable value.”

Ali Gayward, easyJet’s UK Country Manager, said:

“We are delighted to be offering 10% off 100,000 seats on selected flights throughout March, providing our customers in the UK with an opportunity to take advantage of some amazing fares. Whether they’re looking for last minute snow or seeking the sun, March is a great time to explore more of Europe with easyJet and we look forward to welcoming our customers onboard.”

Travellers looking for destination inspiration can head to easyJet’s Low Fare Finder at easyJet.com, where they will be able to search for the lowest fares available across the airline’s entire network from the UK, all in one place, making it easier than ever for customers to book their next trip.

easyJet serves 19 UK airports, offering over 476 routes to over 133 destinations from the UK to Europe, the Middle East and North Africa. To discover more about easyJet’s UK network and to book, visit easyJet.com.