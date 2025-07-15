Korean Air is participating in the 2025 World Smart City Expo (WSCE), at Busan BEXCO from July 15 to 17. At the event, the airline will present its vision for future smart mobility and highlight its latest advancements in aerospace technology.

Co-hosted by Korea’s Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport and the Ministry of Science and ICT, the WSCE has become Asia’s largest smart city exhibition since its launch in 2017. The 2024 expo drew over 39,000 visitors with more than 330 institutions and companies from 70 countries participating.

This year, Korean Air will showcase its expanded aerospace capabilities through smart mobility technologies across three key areas: advanced air mobility (AAM), digital MRO and smart drones.

A highlight of the exhibit is Korean Air’s IoT-integrated inspection drone, designed to improve both safety and efficiency in aircraft exterior inspections by eliminating the need for elevated work platforms. With upgraded performance and functionality, the drone also shows strong potential for broader applications in the smart mobility sector.

The airline will also unveil several other cutting-edge technologies, including:

an AI-powered chatbot that recommends optimal maintenance procedures when a defect is detected; and

a hybrid drone with extended endurance flight capabilities, ideal for land and maritime research, reconnaissance and delivery missions.

Korean Air will also spotlight its leadership in the AAM sector. The airline played a leading role in developing operational and traffic management systems for Korea’s AAM ecosystem and successfully completed Phase 1 of the K-UAM Grand Challenge, a national demonstration project led by the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport. At WSCE, Korean Air will unveil “ACROSS,” its proprietary AAM operations and traffic control platform, to showcase its innovative and safe AAM services.

A Korean Air representative commented, “This exhibition provides a valuable opportunity to demonstrate how our advanced technologies and innovation can shape the future of smart mobility. Building on our deep aerospace expertise, we are ready to take the next big step forward.”