Hilton Surpasses 500 Hotels in Florida, Fueled by Multi‑brand Expansion

Hilton announces a major milestone, surpassing 500 open hotels across Florida - marking a new chapter of growth fueled in part by its expanding portfolio of lifestyle brands, including the upcoming debut of Tempo by Hilton in the Sunshine State. With this achievement, Hilton reinforces its commitment to delivering unforgettable stays in some of Florida’s most iconic and emerging coastal and urban destinations.

In 2024, Florida welcomed a record-breaking 143 million visitors, many chasing discovery and the hidden gems found in iconic cities and charming seaside communities. Over the past decade, Hilton has nearly doubled its presence in the state, meeting these travelers’ wherever they want to be with the right Hilton brand for their occasion, including satisfying their appetite for unique, locally inspired experiences - anchored by Hilton’s lifestyle portfolio of brands from Curio Collection by Hilton and Tapestry Collection by Hilton to Canopy by Hilton and Tempo by Hilton.

“Florida has long been a cornerstone for leisure travel and surpassing 500 hotels across the state marks a pivotal moment in Hilton’s journey here,” said John Koshivos, vice president and managing director, development, Southeast U.S., Hilton. “We are proud of our multi-brand growth in Florida, where we’ve introduced the breadth of Hilton’s award-winning brands, from Hampton by Hilton to Conrad Hotels & Resorts, in sought-after locales, from the Panhandle and Orlando to Miami and the Keys. As we aim to offer our guests the right brand for their needs, our lifestyle brands are standing out in this continued expansion, as they reflect the evolving tastes of today’s modern travelers who crave immersive, culturally rich experiences.”

Lifestyle-Driven Growth from Coast to Coast

With thriving multicultural cityscapes and more than 825 miles of sandy coastline, Florida continues to rank among the most desirable travel destinations in the world - and Hilton is growing right alongside it. A focal point in the company’s plans is expanding its lifestyle footprint, including the first Tempo by Hilton properties in Florida, new Canopy by Hilton hotels in South Florida and the doubling of its Tapestry Collection by Hilton portfolio.

Tempo by Hilton, a stylish, contemporary lifestyle hotel brand designed for the ambitious traveler looking to maintain a sense of balance and momentum, plans to debut in Florida with properties in Pensacola, St. Petersburg and Fort Myers. Canopy by Hilton hotels are expected to join the South Florida portfolio with properties in Miami’s Brickell area and Fort Lauderdale’s renowned Las Olas, complementing the existing Canopy property in West Palm Beach, while Tapestry Collection by Hilton plans to double its portfolio in Florida with developments in destinations such as St. Augustine, Fernandina Beach, Daytona Beach and more. These hotels are intentionally designed to reflect the local culture and surroundings, making them ideal fits for Florida’s diverse coastal and historic communities.

Notable lifestyle properties that recently joined the Hilton portfolio include:

THesis Hotel Miami Coral Gables, Curio Collection by Hilton

The Hiatus Clearwater Beach, Curio Collection by Hilton

Faro Blanco Resort & Yacht Club Marathon, Curio Collection by Hilton

Castillo Real St. Augustine Beach, Tapestry Collection by Hilton

A Legacy of Belief in the Sunshine State

Hilton’s relationship with Florida spans more than four decades. Since opening its first hotel in the state in 1982, the company has steadily expanded its footprint - from the Panhandle to the Keys. In addition to its lifestyle momentum, the company’s broader portfolio continues to thrive, with Hilton’s current supply of hotels spanning 17 brands across the state.

Additional opening highlights that reflect the diversity and strength of Hilton’s brand lineup include:

Hampton Inn St. Augustine Downtown Historic District

Tru by Hilton Panama City Beach

Spark by Hilton Tampa Brandon

Conrad Orlando – the Conrad brand’s flagship luxury property in Central Florida

Driven by strong demand, diverse travel markets and strategic development opportunities, Hilton’s commitment to expanding its presence in Florida and delivering exceptional hospitality experiences in one of the world’s most dynamic and competitive travel markets is stronger than ever. Looking ahead, Hilton boasts nearly 140 properties in the statewide pipeline, across 15 brands, with additional highlights including high-profile luxury developments like Waldorf Astoria Miami and Signia by Hilton Diplomat Beach Resort, and the full-service Hilton Miami Bayfront.

More information on the latest exciting openings slated across Hilton’s global portfolio in 2025 is available here. https://stories.hilton.com/growth-development/new-hilton-openings-in-2025#americas

