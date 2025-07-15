Four Seasons Resort Hualālai Announces the Appointment of Renson Madarang as Cultural Manager

Four Seasons Resort Hualālai, the two Michelin key, first AAA Five-Diamond, and Forbes Five-Star Resort on Hawaiʻi Island, announces the appointment of Renson Madarang as Cultural Manager. In this role, Madarang will lead and oversee the Resort’s in-depth cultural operations and programming, assisting guests in understanding Hawaiian traditions and introducing them to the true aloha spirit.

“We are honoured to welcome Renson to the Hualālai ʻohana as our new Cultural Manager,” said Charlie Parker, General Manager of Four Seasons Resort Hualālai. “His deeply rooted knowledge of the land’s traditions and commitment to cultural preservation will enrich every guest’s experience on site. Through his leadership and passion for sharing the stories of our home, the spirit of aloha and authentic Hawaiian practices will remain at the heart of everything we do.”

Madarang’s core responsibility will be to oversee Four Seasons Resort Hualālai’s beloved Ka’upulehu Cultural Center. Nestled adjacent to the Hualālai Golf Course and below the newly-opened Miller & Lux Hualālai, the Cultural Center serves as a serene and inspiring setting for learning and connection. The Center offers complimentary, interactive exhibits that introduce and immerse guests into Hawaiʻi’s rich history. Hands-on activities range from lei making, ʻukulele lessons and hula (dance) to diving into the beauty of the Hawaiian language and Oli (Hawaiian chant). The Center is also a sacred space where kūpuna (elders) gather to share moʻolelo, the traditional passing of stories from one generation to the next. The unique setting, where natural wonder meets cultural depth, makes the Kaʻūpūlehu Cultural Center a cornerstone of the Hualālai experience.

“It’s a privilege to serve as Cultural Manager at Four Seasons Resort Hualālai, where the land itself holds generations of stories,” said Madarang. “My goal is to create meaningful experiences that honour our Aliʻi (leaders) and our kuleana (responsibility) to care for this special place. Whether through “talk story”, mele (music and song), or other cultural practices offered at the Ka’ūpūlehu Cultural Center, I hope to inspire guests to see Hawaiʻi not just as a destination, but as a living, breathing home filled with history, beauty, and spirit.”

Madarang brings a rich and multifaceted background to his role at Four Seasons Resort Hualālai. Born and raised in Honolulu with roots on both Oʻahu and Hawaiʻi Island, he is of Hawaiian, Portuguese, and Filipino descent. He credits his grandparents for teaching him what holds value in life and his father for fostering his love of music. This passion eventually led Madarang to pursue graduate degrees in music and voice. His cultural proficiencies include ulana ʻie ʻie, weaving with the ʻie ʻie vine; featherwork, which he learned from Kumu Hulu Nui Rick San Nicolas, who created the reproduction of King Kamehameha’s ahuʻula (feather cape) on display in the Four Seasons Resort Hualālai lobby; and oratory, a combination of moʻolelo (storytelling), oli (chant) and protocol. Madarang is also a proud member of the Royal Order of Kamehameha I, founded by King Kamehameha V in 1865, honoring the ancient Chiefly customs of Hawaiʻi. His previous work spans cultural and educational institutions such as the Puʻukoholā Heiau National Historic Site, Kahilu Theatre Foundation and Hawaiʻi Opera Theatre.

ADVERTISEMENT

For more information on Four Seasons Resort Hualālai and its cultural programming, or to make a reservation, please visit fourseasons.com/hualalai or call (808) 325-8000.