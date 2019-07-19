Korean Air cuts Japan routes as political tension grows

Korean Air has announced its plans to adjust the frequency of some routes to Japan as tensions between the two countries rise.

At the same time, the airline will increase the frequency of routes in the south-east Asia, Oceania, and Chinese markets.

Korean Air will suspend the Busan-Osaka route (14 flights a week) from September 16th, as well as Jeju-Narita (three flights a week) and Jeju-Osaka (four flights a week) from November 1st.

The airline will also temporarily suspend some of its other routes.

Incheon-Komatsu (three flights a week) and Incheon-Kagoshima (three flights a week) will be suspended from September 29th to November 16th, and Incheon-Asahikawa (five flights a week) will be suspended from September 29th to October 26th.

For Incheon-Osaka/Fukuoka routes, both routes currently have 28 flights a week, and the frequency will be decreased to 21 flights a week between October 27th and November 16th.

The frequency of Incheon-Okinawa will be reduced from seven to four flights a week, and Busan-Narita/Fukuoka from fourteen to seven flights a week, between September 29th and November 16th.

In the meantime, Korean Air plans to strengthen its route network by focusing more on other markets, such as south-east Asia, Oceania, and China in the winter season.

To begin with, Korean Air will launch a new daily route to Clark, Philippines, starting from October 27th.

The airline will also add four more operations a week for Incheon-Chiang Mai/Bali, increasing the number of flights per week to eleven.

In Oceania, the frequency of the Incheon-Brisbane route will be increased from five to seven flights a week.

Korean Air is also planning to expand its network to China with the launch of new direct services.

The airline plans to start direct flights from Incheon to Zhangjiajie and Hangzhou three times a week each, and Incheon-Nanjing four times a week.

The service between Incheon and Beijing will be operated 17 times a week, up from the previous 14 a week.

In other changes, Korean Air will boost the frequency on some domestic routes.

It will launch a new service between Pohang and Jeju seven times a week, and the Ulsan-Jeju flight will be operated seven times a week, an increase of two flights a week.

The schedule updates are subject to government approval and will come into effect after government approval.