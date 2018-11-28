Port of Seattle explores new facilities as passenger numbers rise

The Port of Seattle has seen its biggest cruise season yet, with an estimated 1,204,170 revenue cruise passengers this year, breaking last year’s record of 1,114,888.

The results of a new economic impact report show that the cruise business is worth almost $900 million a year, with each homeported ship call contributing $4.2 million to the state’s economy, supporting over 5,000 jobs.

This year, the Port of Seattle will host the three largest cruise vessels on the West Coast, leading with the arrival of the Royal Caribbean Ovation of the Seas - with 4,180 passengers.

The Norwegian Joy makes Seattle its homeport this year and its sister ship, Norwegian Bliss returns, both double berth passenger capacity.

This growth in the Seattle cruise business has prompted the Port of Seattle to begin the process of building an additional cruise terminal.

There are currently request for proposals for the proposed cruise facility to three shortlisted teams.

These teams will compete to become the winning firm that will co-invest with the port to build and operate the facility, utilising the northern third of the terminal property for a single-berth cruise terminal.

The port expects to announce the winning team early next year, with delivery for the new facility for the 2023 cruise season.