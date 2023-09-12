Korean Air and Delta hold promotional events to celebrate fifth anniversary of joint venture

In the fifth year of Korean Air and Delta Air Line’s successful transpacific joint venture, the two airlines have and continue to organize various campaigns and events in both Korea and the U.S. to celebrate this milestone.

In its most recent event, Korean Air launched a promotional exhibition at Times Square Mall in Seoul from August 30 to September 3 to celebrate the fifth anniversary. The airline promoted U.S. destinations served by the joint venture network, and visitors took pictures at photo zones and booths featuring famous U.S. landmarks. Visitors also had a chance to win prizes through lucky draws and social media events.

Earlier this month, Delta and Korean Air also organized a special customer appreciation event at the Yankee Stadium in New York on August 17 to acknowledge key corporate customers, partners and top tier SKYPASS/SkyMiles members in the U.S.

Over 100 key corporate and travel partners from throughout the U.S. enjoyed a dinner in the stadium’s Delta Sky360 Suite as well as an exclusive backstage tour of the facility.

Delta is the long-term sponsor of both the New York Mets and the New York Yankees and has a strong presence at Citi Field and Yankee Stadium with Delta SKY360 Suites, permanent signage on both outfield walls and active hospitality programs.

As the leading joint venture partnership between the U.S. and Asia, Korean Air and Delta have improved customer experience, enhanced its combined network and benefited more than 7 million customers since launching in May 2018.

ADVERTISEMENT

Today, Korean and Delta offer 18 peak day departures between Seoul-Incheon and the U.S., connecting more than 290 destinations in the Americas and over 80 destinations in Asia.