KLM Cityhopper welcomes first Embraer E195-E2 to fleet

KLM Cityhopper has received its first Embraer E195-E2 in a ceremony in Brazil.

This first E2 delivery to the carrier, and lessor ICBC Aviation Leasing, brings the total number of Embraer jets in the KLM Cityhopper fleet to 50.

The total order for 35 jets, 25 firm orders with options for ten more, will be leased to KLM from ICBC Aviation Leasing (ten) and Aircastle (15).

The regional subsidiary of KLM Royal Dutch Airlines recently exercised four options increasing the firm order from 21 to 25 jets, with the further four aircraft coming from the Aircastle order-book.

“The new E2 is really going to make a difference,” said Warner Rootliep, managing director of KLM Cityhopper.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The addition of the E195-E2 to our fleet is a vital part of our plan to reduce our carbon footprint at least 50 per cent per pax/km by 2030.

“The 195-E2 is not only an economically attractive aircraft, it also fits perfectly within our sustainability initiative – Fly Responsibly.

“We are now more than ever committed to reducing the impact of our environmental and ecological footprint.

“Fleet renewal is currently the largest contributor to CO2 reduction.”

The E195-E2 is the fiftieth E-Jet to join the KLM Cityhopper fleet of 17 first-generation E175s and 32 E190s.

The new E195-E2 is configured with 132 seats - 20 in business, eight in economy comfort, and 104 in economy.

More Information

Take a look at some shots of the new plane, here.