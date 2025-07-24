KLM introduces new winter destination: Kittilä, Finland

In the winter season of 2025-2026, KLM will add a new destination to its network: Kittilä, located in the northwest of Finnish Lapland. From November 23, 2025, to March 22, 2026, KLM will offer a weekly flight every Sunday between Amsterdam and Kittilä.

Kittilä serves as the gateway to Finnish Lapland, providing travelers access to the ski areas Levi and Ylläs. In addition to skiing, visitors can enjoy various winter activities, such as cross-country skiing, reindeer safaris, and husky tours. This makes Kittilä a well-rounded destination for adventurous travelers. With this new route, KLM is responding to the growing demand for Lapland as a winter destination. Moreover, KLM is strengthening its offerings in the region by expanding its flight schedule to Rovaniemi from three to four times a week (Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday, and Sunday), making it even easier for travelers to explore Finnish Lapland via both Rovaniemi and Kittilä.

Flight schedule

Flight KL1261 departs every Sunday at 12:20 PM from Amsterdam Schiphol Airport (AMS) and arrives at 4:20 PM local time at Kittilä Airport (KTT). The return flight, KL1262, leaves Kittilä at 5:10 PM local time, reaching Amsterdam at 7:20 PM. The flight duration is approximately 3 hours.

KLM operates this route with a Boeing 737-800.

