easyJet offers more trips as demand rises

easyJet has put more flights and holidays for 2022 on sale earlier than ever before to provide more choice for customers.

The decision follows the airline seeing a surge of UK bookings after indication by the UK government that it intends to reopen international travel from May.

easyJet also has more new routes and holidays destinations for this summer.

Flight bookings for the summer season have increased by 337 per cent and easyJet holidays bookings rose 630 per cent week-on-week since the address to the nation by Boris Johnson on Monday.

Beach resorts in Dalaman, Malaga, Alicante and Palma in Spain, Faro in Portugal and the Greek Island of Crete are among top destinations for flights this summer, while travel in August, followed by July and September, is proving most popular.

Flights are now on sale up to May 31st next year, with over 19 million seats across 111,000 flights to hundreds of destinations now available.

All customers booking flights and holidays with easyJet benefit from some of the most flexible policies under its ‘Protection Promise’ which means that customers can book now for later this year with the confidence that if their plans change, so can their booking.

Paul Bixby, easyJet Holidays commercial director, said: “We know that people have really missed their holidays and can’t wait to book something to look forward to when it’s possible to travel again, so we’re really pleased to have put even more summer holidays on sale so people have more choice to book this year and next.

“With more choice than ever before available at unbeatable prices, thousands of free child places, 45 new hotels, and industry leading flexibility with our Protection Promise, we’ve got something for everyone looking to book a well-earned holiday.”

Earlier this month the airline put 15 new international and domestic summer routes on sale from the UK, including ten new easyJet holidays destinations, such as the popular beach resorts of Enfidha in Tunisia and Bourgas (Sunny Beach) in Bulgaria, providing customers with even more choice when making plans for this summer.

The airline also launched new domestics routes for those seeking a UK staycation, including from Manchester and Glasgow to Newquay.