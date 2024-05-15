CHOICE HOTELS AND AIR FRANCE-KLM UNVEIL NEW SEAMLESS POINTS-TO-MILES EXCHANGE

Choice Privileges®, the award-winning rewards program from Choice Hotels International today announced the signing of a global agreement with Air France-KLM. The agreement empowers Choice Privileges’ 65 million members worldwide to exchange their points for Air France-KLM Flying Blue Miles, at a ratio of 5,000 points to 1,000 Miles.￼

Choice Hotels customers can redeem their Miles for reward tickets on 167 Air France routes, more than 165 KLM routes, 100 Transavia routes, and more. Destinations include many within Europe, where Choice Hotels has over 300 hotels, including Zenitude Hôtel la Valadière Ascend Hotel Collection in Montpellier and Quality Hotel Hampstead in London, as well as destinations across North Africa, Asia, and beyond.

Flying Blue Miles can be utilised for services including cabin upgrades, lounge access, in-flight meals, and extra baggage allowance. Members can also tap into exclusive perks from hundreds of online retailers via the Flying Blue Store.

Commenting on the new partnership, Nick Bosworth – Director of Marketing, Brand and Loyalty at Choice Hotels EMEA – said: “Choice is committed to offering members around the world unparalleled opportunities to redeem the points they’ve earned by staying at more than 7,000 hotels around the world. Our collaboration with Air France-KLM stands as a testament to this commitment, unlocking even greater value for the 65 million members of Choice Privileges worldwide.”

Benjamin Lipsey, SVP Customer Loyalty at Air France-KLM, added: “With over 20 million members globally, we are constantly evolving our Flying Blue member value proposition. We’re thrilled to collaborate with Choice Hotels to ensure Choice Privileges members can enjoy our wide-ranging Flying Blue reward options, including reward tickets and upgrades.”

Air France-KLM is the latest addition to Choice Privileges’ growing roster of airline partners, which include United Airlines, Southwest Airlines, Qantas, Spirit Airlines, Air Canada, Aeromexico, Alaska Airlines, Virgin Australia, and Turkish Airlines.

Choice Privileges members can earn points for their point-eligible stays at over 7,000 hotels worldwide. These include participating Cambria®, Clarion®, Clarion Pointe®, Comfort®, Econo Lodge®, Everhome®, MainStay Suites®, Quality®, Rodeway Inn®, Sleep Inn®, Suburban Studios®, and Ascend Hotel Collection® properties in Europe, the Middle East, North and South America, the Caribbean, and Asia.

In the Americas, members can also accumulate points at Radisson Individuals®, Radisson Collection®, Radisson Blu®, Radisson, Radisson RED®, Park Plaza®, Park Inn by Radisson®, and Country Inn & Suites® by Radisson properties.*

For further information on the Choice Privileges Rewards Exchange programme, please visit: https://www.choicehotels.com/en-uk/choice-privileges/rewards-exchange.