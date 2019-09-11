Kizenkova appointed vice president with CWT

CWT has appointed Inna Kizenkova as vice president, air distribution partnerships.

She will become a member of the company’s dedicated team focused on developing next generation airline distribution capabilities, including new distribution capabilities.

Kizenkova will work closely with internal and external stakeholders for airlines, and will report to Erik Magnuson, vice president, air distribution capabilities, who leads CWT’s air distribution initiative.

“With Inna’s appointment, CWT continues to accelerate its efforts to modernize the consumption and onward distribution of future airline content,” Magnuson said.

“Inna’s solid background, working with airlines from a global distribution systems and travel management company perspective, is uniquely suited for this role, which is designed to increase collaboration with our supplier partners to improve product differentiation, and to do it at scale and efficiently, while ensuring the optimization of user experience.”

Prior to her new role, Kizenkova served as CWT’s vice president, global supplier management, EMEA, where she spent the past three years growing CWT’s airline and ground relationships.

Before joining CWT, Inna was vice president of supplier commerce, EMEA, at Sabre, where she led the team managing relationships with more than 200 airline and rail customers.