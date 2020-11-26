Unlimited Collection by Oakwood unveiled in Singapore

Oakwood has launched the Unlimited Collection by Oakwood.

The new brand is designed to create a collection of independent properties that retain their unique positioning, while leveraging the hospitality management expertise and distribution network of the parent.

In a landmark partnership with 8M Real Estate, Oakwood will manage its first three iconic heritage properties in Singapore, namely KēSa House, Ann Siang House and Wanderlust, under the Unlimited Collection by Oakwood, with the first of three properties expected to open in the first quarter of 2021.

With The Unlimited Collection, Oakwood hopes to celebrate the uniqueness of each property, allowing for an inimitable collection of style – from intimate charm and contemporary icons to historic grandeur.

The new brand is aimed at the independent traveller who seeks to celebrate life through discovering new experiences, dotting each journey with unique stories to tell.

“Oakwood is dedicated to continuous innovation and evolution with a guest-first approach.

“Recognising that travel decisions reflect the lifestyle and identity of our discerning owners and guests, we are excited to launch the Unlimited Collection by Oakwood and extend greater accessibility to partners on a journey towards the curation of diverse experiences.

“The debut of The Unlimited Collection by Oakwood alongside our inaugural partnership with 8M Real Estate symbolises the dawn of a new era in the serviced apartment industry as we celebrate individualism together,” said Dean Schreiber, interim chief executive officer of Oakwood.

Conveniently located downtown, in Singapore’s central region, in key architectural conservation precincts, KēSa House, Ann Siang House and Wanderlust offer the perfect sanctuary for guests in search of immersive local experiences in Chinatown and Little India.

“Our business success can be attributed to the strategic partnerships we develop, those who share the 8M vision of conservation and community rejuvenation to deliver new experiences to Singapore.

“This exciting new partnership with Oakwood allows us to leverage their expertise in hospitality management and brings a global distribution network to deliver flexible living residences for locals and travellers alike.

“The Unlimited Collection by Oakwood allows all three properties to retain their unique characteristics and identities which we have passionately designed and developed over the past few years.” said Ashish Manchharam, founder and chief executive officer of 8M Real Estate.