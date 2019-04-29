Moxy Patra Marina opens in Greece

Moxy Hotels has made its entrance into Greece, opening the doors to Moxy Patra Marina.

The third largest city in the country, Patra is set on the crystal-clear waters of the Gulf of Patras, where the Moxy Patra Marina is situated.

Patra is a city of juxtaposition, with the old city on the hills.

Then at sunset, the city transforms into a cosmopolitan, sharp-dressing, vibrant hub of trendy cafés and bars.

Characterised by attractive squares and lively pedestrian streets, it draws in travellers from all over the world.

It is a gritty, buzzing hub of tourists and locals, as well as home to the biggest carnival in Greece.

Bringing that party atmosphere into the hotel, the new Moxy gives its guests a stylish interior and an atmosphere that brings people together.

With its trademark boutique vibe, the hotel flaunts a ‘play on’ spirit that Moxy customers have come to know and love.

With its playful rooftop bar and restaurant overlooking the harbour, five-by-15 metre outdoor swimming pool, extensive cocktail selection and high-speed Wi-Fi, the 116-room hotel invites guests and locals alike to meet and mingle in a relaxed yet lively atmosphere.

John Licence, vice president premium and select brands Europe at Marriott International, said: “Patra is known for its high energy and welcoming population, so it is the perfect location for Moxy to open its first doors in Greece and we have no doubt that Moxy guests will love discovering this spirited city.

“Moxy hotels are all about a playful, inclusive ambiance and a stylish setting at an affordable price point, and the new Moxy Patra Marina fully embodies this ethos.”