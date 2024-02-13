Emirates Brings the Flavours of Brazil to the Skies for Carnival Celebrations

Between the 9-17 February, on flights to and from Dubai-Brazil, Emirates customers will be treated to classic and colourful Brazilian dishes to celebrate the occasion of Carnival.

Customers travelling from Dubai to Brazil in First, Business and Premium Economy Class will enjoy traditional Picanha, a mouth-watering grilled beef steak with molho à campanha tomato salsa, served with farofa, braised black beans, sauteed kale, steamed rice, and the tempting flavours of zesty sliced oranges and banana fritters. Dessert will be a delicious Brigadeiro cheesecake with coconut crème anglaise, guava and passionfruit coulis, and the splash of bright colours Carnival is known for. In Economy Class, customers can feast on Bife acebolado, a Brazilian style beef with onions, farofa, braised black beans, sauteed kale, steamed rice and biquinho peppers. Customers can round off the meal with a Brigadeiro cheesecake and chocolate ganache, with colourful sprinkles on top.

From Brazil to Dubai, First, Business and Premium Economy Class customers can relish Brazilian beef short ribs with coriander pesto rice, garlic cream, farofa, roasted plantain, courgette, and yellow pepper julienne, followed by coconut cheesecake with the sweet flavours of passionfruit jam, strawberry jam, dulce de leche sauce and fragrant toasted coconut. Economy Class customers will savour a traditional Picadinho de Caranaval with coriander pesto rice, plantain puree, Brazilian farofa and yellow bell pepper, followed by Cocada Cremosa – the beloved Brazilian creamy coconut dessert.

Those heading home for the holidays can get into the festive mood with 12 Brazilian movies including ‘Eu sou Maria’, ‘Retratos Fantasmas’ and ‘Paraiso’ on Emirates award-winning ice. There are also more than 190 Hollywood movies dubbed in Portuguese including blockbusters ‘Oppenheimer’, ‘Barbie’ and ‘The Burial’. For those who want to get the party started with some samba, there are up to 53 playlists and albums of Latin American music, including selections from Brazil ‘Ludmilla – VILÃ’, ‘Matuê – Maquina de Tempo’, and timeless songs in playlists featuring iconic artists such as Sergio Mendes and Gilberto Gil.