Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants Opens Doors to Luxury Wellness Resort in Mallorca

Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, part of IHG Hotels & Resorts’ Luxury & Lifestyle Collection, has officially opened the doors to its first resort hotel in Europe. Located in Mallorca, Kimpton Aysla Mallorca emulates a sanctuary of luxury and wellness and represents an important step in the European expansion of Kimpton.

Open all year round, the resort has a strong and exclusive commitment to active leisure and local contemporary art and will give guests the chance to fully unwind and recharge.

With the whole resort centred around luxury wellness, Kimpton Aysla Mallorca has a full programme of activities, such as morning workouts, guided meditation, yoga classes or road cycling, as well as two outside pools. The extensive onsite spa, Maison CODAGE Paris, has a stunning indoor pool, mud baths, sauna, a salt cave, and seven treatment rooms where guests can experience exclusively formulated treatments of their choosing. Offering a range of signature experiences for the face and body, guests can truly unwind and indulge in everything from full body scrubs and dedicated back and leg massages to advanced peeling treatments and facial cellular workouts.

With all products specially formulated by CODAGE laboratory in the South of France, the Maison CODAGE team is dedicated to offering a fully tailor-made, personalised experience for everyone who visits. Trained specialists will be on hand to offer expert advice and also create a completely bespoke, personalised serum for each spa guest, matched perfectly to exactly what their skin needs. Whether guests are looking for relaxation, exfoliation, expert pro-age treatments or cooling LED therapy, the spa will offer something for everyone and is offering 25% off all Magistral Treatments as a special opening offer for guests visiting in the first few weeks.

Influenced by the contemporary art scene of the Balearic Islands in general, and Mallorca in particular, Kimpton Aysla Mallorca has its own Site-Specific Contemporary Art Collection, an exhibition commissioned by ABA ART LAB, with pieces showcased across the hotel. With more than 700 works by local artists and craftsmen, the collection is Mediterranean, pure, timeless and cosmopolitan.

Kimpton Aysla Mallorca is also home to two restaurants and two bars, housed in warm and welcoming spaces, set to be the gathering places loved by locals and hotel guests alike: ZAYT Pool Kitchen & Garden Deli and SABA Restaurant, Bodega & Bar.

SABA Restaurant combines locally sourced Spanish ingredients and timeless dishes often found in Southeast Asia, from kimchi and bibimbap to shabu-shabu. Among the dining room sits an open kitchen with 14 seats creating a sense of theatre, where guests can dine as they watch chefs create their take on sushi and teppanyaki.

SABA Bar is situated just as guests enter the restaurant. With its indoor meets outdoor layout, guests can enjoy an aperitif as well as a selection of local and international tapas. During the day, the bar offers coffee, tea, and sweet treats before transforming into the destination for reconnecting with friends and family over cocktails, beer on tap, and wine from the adjoining wine cellar.

Alejandro Bautista Gómez, General Manager, Kimpton Aysla Mallorca, commented: “It is with great pleasure that we are opening the doors to the wonderful Kimpton Aysla Mallorca, our first resort in Europe and Kimpton’s first entry into the Balearic Islands. The hotel offers the perfect blend of modern meets luxury, local meets familiar and calm meets excitement, whilst staying true to the Kimpton brand that our guests know and love.”





As with all Kimpton hotels, the service style at Kimpton Aysla Mallorca is based on establishing a sincere and warm human connection. Every detail is chosen to provide guests with memorable moments that encourage authentic connection and transcend any pre-established ‘white glove’ luxury stay script. This is brought to life through several touches at the hotel such as evening social hour, where guests gather and socialise with one another, the hotel also has one-of-kind bookable workshops with resident artisans on the island, designed to educate guests about local traditions – for example, an organised visit to a local workshop that produces tailor-made, handcrafted luxury Majorcan artisanal shoes, where guests can learn about the island’s important crafts since the 19th century and take a personalised pair home with them.

Situated in the town of Santa Ponsa (in Calviá, only 14 km from Palma de Mallorca and 20 minutes from its airport), guests of Kimpton Aysla Mallorca will enjoy its incredible on-site facilities and have the privilege of being a stone’s throw away from some of the island’s most prestigious leisure clubs, like the Mallorca Country Club, a regular practice ground for some of the world’s top tennis players, and Golf Santa Ponsa, a large golf complex with two 18-hole PGA European tour courses, a 9-hole course, and a driving range.

2022 continues to be a year of exciting growth for the Kimpton brand, with seven properties in total set to open in new city and resort locations around the world across the year. Recent notable openings include Kimpton Margot Sydney, Kimpton St Honoré Paris, Kimpton Kitalay Samui and Kimpton Vividora Hotel in Barcelona. The brand is also set to make its debut in Bali next year, with more hotels in the pipeline for Germany, Mexico, Malaysia, China, Hong Kong, and the Netherlands in the next 3-5 years.