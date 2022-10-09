IHG signs agreement at Expo Real with Solutions4Hotels GmbH to develop 10 new hotels in Germany

From left to right: Miguel Martins, Daniel Bowen, Rainer Werdel, Willemijn Geels, Mario Maxeiner, Florian Nanz

IHG® Hotels & Resorts, one of the world’s leading hospitality companies, today announces the signing of a Multi-Development-Agreement (MDA) with Solutions4Hotels GmbH (S4H), a commitment to develop 10 hotels of the Holiday Inn brand family with approximately 800 rooms in Germany. IHG and S4H have also signed Holiday Inn Express Leipzig South as part of the MDA.

The agreement is part of an extensive mixed-used development project in 10 locations which also includes the development of premium service stations and restaurants. Each site will feature a futuristic service station including electric charging, a petrol station with sustainable fuel solutions, a hotel, and a high-quality F&B offer. The building sites are conveniently located along Germany’s main motorways, all in close proximity to large cities.

Popular amongst owners, IHG’s Holiday Inn brand family was chosen as the ideal hotel concept for this nationwide project. Holiday Inn Express Leipzig South is the second signing within the MDA, following the signing of Holiday Inn Express Hamburg South in 2020.

Holiday Inn Express Leipzig South – an example of sustainable construction

As part of a modern and future-proof development concept, Holiday Inn Express Leipzig South will have a strong focus on sustainability which is already deeply ingrained in the construction plans of the building. All rooms are planned as a wooden modular built, and the hotel will run on geothermal heating and feature solar panels for energy production which will be fed back into the hotel’s circuit system.

The hotel is planned with 79 rooms and is expected to open towards the end of 2023. It will feature a modern breakfast area with complimentary breakfast, 24-hour reception, free WIFI, and a marketplace with snacks, drinks and other non-food items. Guest can also make use of a communal co-working space located within the building.

Holiday Inn Express Hamburg South

The Holiday Inn Express Hamburg South signing in 2020 was the first signing with S4H, a new Franchise partner for IHG. The hotel will offer 80 rooms and guest can expect the same facilities and amenities – complimentary breakfast, free WIFI, 24-hour reception, marketplace – as at its new sister hotel in Leipzig. Already in construction, the hotel is expected to open by summer 2023.

(Mrs) Willemijn Geels, VP Development Europe at IHG Hotels & Resorts, commented, “This is an exciting project for us, especially if we consider the sustainability aspect. At IHG Hotels & Resorts, we are committed to help shape the future of responsible travel together with those who stay, work and partner with us. This commitment as part of our 10-year responsible business plan, Journey to Tomorrow, also extends to the way we build new hotels, and the Holiday Inn Express Leipzig South is a great example of sustainable construction. We know that S4H and their development partner share this passion, and we look forward to working together on the many new projects that are yet to come.”

(Mr) Rainer Werdel, Managing Director at Solutions4Hotels GmbH added, “We are delighted that we could win IHG Hotels & Resorts as hotel partner for this project. The idea to expand our partnership to 10 locations in Germany was born following the signing of Holiday Inn Express Hamburg South. We believe that with IHG’s market expertise, international name recognition and a shared commitment to responsible travel, we can set ourselves up for long-term success.”

IHG has 91* hotels in Germany, of which 79 belong to the Holiday Inn brand family. The company has 25* hotels in the pipeline in Germany.