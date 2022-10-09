Hilton and Peloton Team Up to Enhance the Travel Wellness Experience

Earlier this week Hilton and Peloton Interactive, Inc. announced an industry-first partnership, making Hilton the first hospitality brand to feature Peloton Bikes across its entire U.S. hotel portfolio of 18 award-winning brands

By the end of the year, nearly all 5,400 U.S. Hilton-branded hotels – from Hampton by Hilton to Waldorf Astoria – will feature at least one Peloton Bike in every fitness center, providing guests with a more holistic wellness experience, including access to Peloton’s world-class instructors and expansive connected fitness content.

A recent Hilton survey of U.S. travelers indicated an overwhelming 98 percent of respondents are prioritizing wellness activities while on the road, and within the Peloton community, 90 percent of Members report that they are more likely to stay at hotels with Peloton Bikes. Through this partnership, Hilton guests will now have a seamless way to incorporate wellness into their future travel plans - whether for business or pleasure.

“At Hilton, we understand the importance of a reliable and friendly stay that infuses wellness through all facets of the guest experience, including spa programs, hotel design, guest room amenities, and food and beverage,” said Matt Schuyler, chief brand officer, Hilton. “This unique and exciting partnership with Peloton – a brand so many of our guests know and love – accelerates an important part of that equation, allowing us to enhance the stay with an innovative approach to fitness.”

In addition, through this partnership, Hilton Honors members will have access to special offers, including a Peloton App trial. Starting today until Jan. 1, 2023, U.S.-based members of Hilton’s award-winning loyalty program, Hilton Honors, who are first-time Peloton users can receive a 90-day trial subscription to the Peloton App, which offers thousands of live and on-demand classes – all with no equipment needed; as well as receive preferred pricing on select Peloton connected fitness products.

“As the connected fitness category creator, we are constantly innovating on ways to meet our Members and prospective Members where they are, and that includes during busy travel seasons,” said Betsy Webb, global vice president, Peloton Commercial. “We recognize the importance for our Members to maintain their wellness routines while on the road, with data showing over 1.6 million Peloton rides completed globally on Peloton Bikes in hotels in the past year. So, we are thrilled to be working with Hilton, allowing us to meet the needs of our current Members, while also enabling potential new Members to experience Peloton for the first time.”

With its recently launched global platform, Hilton. For the Stay, bolstered by an ad campaign, “It Matters Where You Stay,” Hilton knows that the stay is a crucial element that can make or break any trip. Through its new partnership with Peloton, Hilton is taking another step to address wellness as a key part of the stay experience at all properties across the United States.

For more information, or to book a stay, visit Hilton.com/en/p/partners/peloton/.