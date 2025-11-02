IHG Hotels & Resorts and Ark Capital unveil Kimpton Mayfair Adelaide

IHG Hotels & Resorts is proud to announce a partnership with Ark Capital, which is 50% owned by ASX-listed alternatives manager Regal Partners, to take over management of the heritage-listed Mayfair Hotel, one of Adelaide’s most iconic luxury addresses, ahead of its rebranding as Kimpton Mayfair Adelaide in 2026.

Constructed in 1934 and transformed into a luxury hotel in 2015, the much-loved 170-room property has long been admired for its grand façade, timeless architecture and celebrated rooftop bar.

It will continue to operate as the Mayfair Hotel under IHG management from mid-December, before undergoing an extensive refurbishment programme and reopening as Kimpton Mayfair Adelaide in late 2026.

IHG’s Kimpton brand is globally renowned for creating human connections, heartfelt signature service and locally loved restaurants and bars. Every Kimpton is an individual brand, anchored in its individual design perspective, to ensure the richest and most immersive brand experience. The Kimpton brand launched in Australia in 2022 with the opening of Kimpton Margot Sydney and Kimpton Mayfair Adelaide will also join Kimpton Teneriffe, set to open in 2031.

Matt Tripolone, Managing Director, Australasia & Pacific, IHG Hotels & Resorts, said: “We’re thrilled to partner with Ark Capital for the first time and together reimagine one of Adelaide’s most famous hotels. The Mayfair Hotel will be transformed and elevated by the Kimpton brand to offer a boutique luxury lifestyle experience that celebrates Adelaide’s creativity, warmth and sophistication.”

“IHG’s Luxury & Lifestyle portfolio continues to expand rapidly across the country, and the addition of Kimpton Mayfair Adelaide perfectly complements our other hotels in South Australia, as well as the recently announced InterContinental Barossa Resort & Spa. We can’t wait to welcome guests through our doors this December.”

Sarah Townson, Managing Director, Ark Capital, said: “We are delighted to partner with IHG Hotels & Resorts on this landmark Kimpton Mayfair Adelaide project. This collaboration underscores our shared commitment to design-led, experience-driven luxury and reflects Ark Capital’s focus on high-quality, prime-located assets within our Australian real estate equity strategy. We look forward to restoring this art deco grand dame to her former splendour, while thoughtfully layering the distinct character of the Kimpton brand within.”