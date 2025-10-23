Kimpton to Introduce Refreshing Take on Luxury Lifestyle to Scottsdale’s Paradise Valley

Kimpton, part of IHG’s fast-growing luxury and lifestyle portfolio, celebrates the signing of Kimpton Miralina Resort & Villas in Paradise Valley, Ariz., a scenic desert and mountain enclave east of Phoenix. The resort will become the first branded IHG luxury and lifestyle property in the Paradise Valley/Scottsdale market upon its planned early 2026 opening, and take shape through a significant reimagination of an existing spacious 42-acre retreat.

Set against the backdrop of the Camelback and Mummy Mountains, and a short distance from the renowned Old Town Scottsdale retail and entertainment district, Kimpton Miralina Resort & Villas will offer a refreshing alternative to the traditional desert hospitality experience while also serving as a destination for the local community. The resort’s thoughtful design echoes the surrounding serene desert landscape and natural beauty throughout its public spaces and more than 400 guest rooms, suites and villas. Kimpton Miralina Resort & Villas also will welcome gatherings within its 50,000 square feet of indoor and outdoor event and meeting spaces.

For those seeking an elevated desert getaway, Kimpton Miralina Resort & Villas will feature a host of dedicated areas and amenities that promote personal reconnection and spark a renewed sense of wonder. The resort’s state-of-the-art fitness center and access to nearby hiking trails will appeal to active travelers, with ample relaxation opportunities likewise available among its six onsite swimming pools, salon and day spa. Guests can enjoy unexpected perks and signature Kimpton brand touches throughout their stay, including complimentary bike rentals for local exploration, in-room yoga mats for accessible anytime wellness, nourishment and energy at the Kimpton Kickstart morning coffee and tea service and evening Kimpton Social Hour, and the signature “Forgot It? We’ve Got It!” program which provides must-have travel items or accessories to borrow.

Kimpton Miralina Resort & Villas will offer a variety of fresh fare in line with the brand’s emphasis on pairing “must visit” hotels and resorts with destination restaurant and bar offerings beloved by guests and locals alike. Developed in partnership with leading lifestyle hospitality group sbe, the resort’s four planned food and beverage offerings include a modern, approachable restaurant helmed by a celebrated culinary talent.

Leanne Harwood, SVP, Managing Director, Luxury, Lifestyle & Managed Hotels, IHG Hotels & Resorts, said: “Kimpton’s rich legacy and unique approach to luxury lifestyle are a natural fit for suburban Phoenix, which remains one of the fastest growing U.S. metropolitan areas and a haven for both business meetings and travelers seeking connection with the beautiful surroundings. Through its contemporary design, breathtaking views, and what will become exemplary culinary destinations, Kimpton Miralina Resort & Villas will bring forth the best of what our luxury and lifestyle brands and dedicated segment leadership team have to offer.”

The new Kimpton resort will operate under the joint ownership of private investment firms Partners Group and Trinity Investments, and marks the first IHG branded property within each group’s extensive luxury and resort portfolios. Highgate, a leading real estate investment and hospitality management company, will manage the hotel, further expanding its collection of more than 400 owned and managed global properties.

Kimpton Miralina Resort & Villas will represent the brand’s second Arizona property (joining Kimpton Hotel Palomar in downtown Phoenix) and the latest extension of its recent accelerated growth. The brand’s roster of nearly 150* open and in pipeline global properties includes soon-to-come hotels in exciting and coveted U.S. destinations such as Napa Valley and Pacific Grove, Calif., New York City, and Kaua’i, Hawaii.

To learn more about Kimpton Miralina Resort & Villas, or to book a stay, visit IHG.com or miralinaresort.com