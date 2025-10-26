IHG expands Kimpton portfolio with first Austrian signing in partnership with tristar Hotels

IHG Hotels & Resorts (IHG), one of the world’s leading hotel companies, announces the signing of Kimpton Salzburg, in partnership with tristar Austria GmbH. The hotel marks the luxury lifestyle brand’s entry into the Austrian market. Expected to open in mid-2028, Kimpton Salzburg will further enhance IHG’s expanding portfolio of 12* open Kimpton hotels in Europe, and a further six* in development.

Kimpton Salzburg will form part of a redevelopment project, led by Midstad, with the 119-room hotel joining a number of high-end retail units and other shops. The hotel’s prominent location within this vibrant new destination will invite both guests and locals to experience the brand’s distinctive blend of sophistication and playful hospitality firsthand.

Situated on the historic banks of the Salzach River, the hotel will benefit from convenient access to key transport routes as well as close proximity to Salzburg’s vibrant cultural district - placing guests within easy reach of renowned landmarks, festivals, and local attractions.

Guests staying at the unique, design-forward hotel will enjoy a mix of guestrooms, including eleven suites with uninterrupted views of the river and castle. Guests will also have access to a spacious fitness centre and wellness area complete with a sauna and relaxation rooms. The hotel will also feature versatile meeting spaces, ideal for hosting large events and intimate gatherings.

(Mrs) Willemijn Geels, Vice President, Development, Europe, IHG Hotels & Resorts, said: “We are excited to expand our presence in the luxury and lifestyle market in Austria with the opening of Kimpton Salzburg, complementing our recently opened Kimpton Main Frankfurt. As Austria’s second-largest hospitality market after Vienna, Salzburg offers a compelling opportunity for the Kimpton brand to establish a presence.

Together with our trusted partner tristar Hotels, IHG now has over 5,000 rooms open and in development across the DACH region - a significant milestone that reflects our shared commitment to delivering exceptional experiences. We look forward to continuing to grow our portfolio and exploring new opportunities aligned with our vision for the region.”

Christina Locher, Managing Director, tristar Austria, said: “We are delighted to grow our portfolio with IHG Hotels & Resorts through the signing of this exceptional Kimpton property, marking the brand’s exciting debut in Austria. The milestone also represents tristar’s first luxury hotel collaboration with IHG Hotels and Resorts, underscoring our shared commitment to delivering unparalleled guest experiences in premier destinations.”

Kimpton pioneered the concept of unique, distinctive, design-forward hotels in the United States. Founded in 1981 by visionary hotelier Bill Kimpton, the brand is inspired by his travels to Europe where Kimpton saw an opportunity for a hotel experience that was more than a place to stay, but rather a place to experience, feel a sense of belonging and explore. As with all Kimptons, guests can enjoy perks such as Kimpton Kickstart morning coffee and tea service, evening refreshments at Kimpton Social, and the brand’s beloved “Forgot It? We’ve Got It!” amenity programme.

Kimpton Salzburg joins a growing portfolio of IHG properties across the DACH (Germany, Austria, and Switzerland) region, with more than 210* open hotels and a further 63* in development. This includes 14* open hotels in Austria across IHG’s InterContinental, Hotel Indigo, voco, Ruby Hotels, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express and Garner brands, and a further five in the pipeline.

*Numbers as at 30 September 2025 unless otherwise stated