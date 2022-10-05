KENYA TOURISM BOARD LAUNCHES LARGE SCALE EUROPEAN MARKETING CAMPAIGN

The Kenya Tourism Board (KTB) has launched the European phase of a global marketing campaign in the UK, France and Germany. It is also proud to host to the Africa & Indian Ocean Gala Ceremony of the World Travel Awards on the 15th October in Nairobi.

The campaign - “Real Deal Kenya” - was developed to reinvigorate Kenya’s tourism industry by showcasing a wide variety of experiences on offer in the destination, and highlighting the wildlife, culture and adventure activities available to global visitors.

According to KTB CEO Dr. Betty Radier, the campaign is in line with the board’s strategy of making Kenya one of Africa’s top tourist destinations. “This is not only a very timely and relevant initiative, but also an important part of our strategy for attracting visitation from abroad, as we regain our stability from the impact of Covid-19 pandemic,” she said.

The Kenya Tourism Board has partnered with key tour operators in UK, Germany and France to provide great holiday deals for travellers keen to explore and experience Kenya, which are available on www.magicalkenya.com.

ADVERTISEMENT

In the UK, the campaign offers travel itineraries and offers from four operators - Audley, Trailfinders, Newmarket Holidays and Alfred& (by Kuoni). KTB has also partnered with tour operator FTI in Germany, and Visiteurs in France. Travellers can explore many travel options allowing them to experience different elements of Kenyan culture, gastronomy, eco-tourism and engage in adventure activities, cultural events, wildlife safaris and unique family attractions.

The campaign will also include online advertisement, audio advertisement on Spotify, a partnership with Independent.co.uk, social media activity and YouTube adverts, with the aim to direct traffic to Magical Kenya’s microsite where visitors will be able to find different itineraries and offers for trips to Kenya.

The Ministry of Tourism and Wildlife projects International arrivals to recover by up to 75 per cent this year, with marketing initiatives being rolled out in various platforms. “Real Deal Kenya” has already launched in North America and it will be launching in other international markets in the remainder of 2022.