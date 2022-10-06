The Good Hotel Guide announces its 12 César winners for 2023

The Good Hotel Guide (https://www.goodhotelguide.com/) has revealed its annual list of César winners. The 12 Césars (named after famous Swiss hotelier César Ritz) are given to the hotels, inns and B&Bs considered outstanding in their particular category, resulting in a “must go” list of places to stay for those planning weekend breaks and holidays in Great Britain and Ireland. The Good Hotel Guide, now in its 46th edition, is the only truly independent hotel guide in the United Kingdom as it does not accept payment for inclusion or free hospitality in return for coverage.

This year, award winners include a hotel run by aristocracy with a well-being focus, a former motorway service station on the M6, a Grade I listed townhouse where the in-room coffee maker can be found in a doll’s house, a revamped 11th-century Cotswold stone inn, a 1950s Scottish youth hostel with loch views that is now a stunning hotel, and Michelin-starred properties in the heart of the British countryside with bird-watching and red squirrel spotting opportunities on the door step.

Best country hotel

Forest Side, Grasmere, Cumbria

Michelin-starred cuisine (with 90 per cent of the produce sourced from a ten-mile radius), elegant bedrooms and red squirrels in the garden are the successful recipe for this 20-room hotel.

ADVERTISEMENT

Best city hotel

No.15 by GuestHouse, Bath, Somerset

This boutique property occupies a trio of Grade I listed town houses in a Georgian terrace that are home to eclectic rooms with a touch of whimsy such as a coffee maker in a doll’s house.

Best B&B

Cambridge House, Reeth, Yorkshire

A warm welcome with cake, sweeping views over Swaledale and local advice on the best walks and good places for dinner from owners Sheila and Robert Mitchell set this B&B apart.

Best pub with rooms

The Double Red Duke, Clanfield, Oxfordshire

Georgie and Sam Pearman’s 17th-century Cotswold stone inn comes with a country-chic air in its carefully designed rooms, with luxurious fabrics, hand-blocked wallpaper and wooden furniture.

Best Hotel South

The Pig in the Forest, Brockenhurst, Hampshire

This was the first of a new breed of hotels opened by Robin Hutson in 2011 and it’s still the best, having reinvented the English country hotel with a hip not hooray atmosphere.

Best Hotel South West

The Henley, Bigbury-on-Sea, Devon

Renowned for its friendliness, the nightly-changing evening meals by co-owner Martyn Scarterfield are best enjoyed in the garden room with its spectacular views over the sands to Burgh Island.

Best Hotel East Anglia

Morston Hall, Holt, Norfolk

Birdwatchers and bon vivants alike beat a path to Tracy and Galton Blackiston’s friendly and relaxed Michelin-starred restaurant-with-rooms in a flint farmhouse, right on Blakeney nature reserve’s doorstep.

Best Hotel Midlands

The Falcon, Castle Ashby, Northamptonshire

Lord Northampton (aka the Mystic Marquess) and his wife Tracy have placed well-being right at the core of their reinvented 16th-century coaching inn on the Castle Ashby estate.

Best Hotel North

Westmorland Hotel, Penrith. Cumbria

Formerly Tebay Services Hotel, this Lake District hotel on the M6 offers quiet rooms with fell views, unfussy but tasty Cumbrian food, excellent value for money and what readers describe as a feeling of ‘peace and well-being’.

Best Hotel Scotland



Eddrachilles, Scourie, Highland

A youth hostel in the 1950s, the rooms of this magical place on the water overlooking Badcall Bay have had a major refurb while many readers report that the nightly changing menu of food and breakfast is delicious.

Best Hotel Wales

Penally Abbey, Tenby, Pembrokeshire

Owner and interior designer Melanie Boissevain has created stylish, relaxing rooms filled with antiques, French market finds, blowsy wallpapers and Persian rugs in this Strawberry Hill Gothic house on the coast a five-minute drive from Tenby.

Best Hotel Ireland

The Mustard Seed at Echo Lodge, Ballingarry, County Limerick

Warm Irish hospitality and superb food are on offer at this Victorian country mansion, where the restaurant is a destination in its own right, thanks to Angel Pirev who uses produce from the kitchen garden and orchard.

Robin Hutson, Chairman of The Pig Hotels, commented: “We are all completely thrilled to be given the prestigious César Award for Best Hotel in the South. This is a real lift for our loyal team who have worked so tirelessly and with good humour during these turbulent past few years. The hotel and restaurant business has always been more akin to a ‘marathon’ than a ‘sprint’, so to still be winning an award like this after 11 years since we opened this first Pig is especially gratifying. Thank you Good Hotel Guide”.

The Good Hotel Guide (GHG) also awards Editor’s Choice certificates to properties, selected by the GHG’s editorial team based on reports from readers, in the following categories*: Seaside, Hotels with a View, Restaurants with Rooms, Foodie, Historic, Family, Romantic, Weddings, Eco, Fishing, Golf, Cities/Towns, Spa, Quirky, B&Bs, Best Hotels on a Budget, Dog-Friendly, Country House, Walking, Gardens and Pubs with Rooms.