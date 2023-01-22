Kendall Jenner Hosts 818 Tequila Dubai Launch Party

Atlantis the Royal’s exclusive Grand Reveal Weekend celebrates Kendall’s award-winning 818 Tequila launch into the region

Last night, Kendall Jenner celebrated the launch of her 818 Tequila brand in the UAE, with a star-studded event at Atlantis The Royal’s Cloud 22 Skypool. One of the curated events during Atlantis The Royal’s exclusive Grand Reveal Weekend, celebrity attendees and special guests including Amir Khan, Chanel Ayan, Ronan Keating, and Millie Mackintosh joined Kendall above the clouds.

Kendall Jenner partnered with Dubai’s newest ultra-luxury entertainment resort to introduce her award-winning 818 Tequila to the region. After the events of this weekend, all four expressions of 818 Tequila – 818 Blanco, Reposado, Añejo, and Eight Reserve by 818 – will be available across the region. Toasting to the launch next to a life-size statue of the ultra-premium Añejo Reserve, Eight Reserve by 818, Kendall said, ‘We’re thrilled to be bringing our award-winning 818 Tequila to Dubai and kicking off with such a beautiful celebration at the stunning new Atlantis The Royal”.

400 guests were invited to join Kendall and friends at the exclusive soiree at the resort’s stunning skypool experience. Located on the 22nd floor and offering panoramic views of the Arabian Gulf and Palm Island, Cloud 22 is set to be one of the most luxurious sky pools in the world. Soaring 96 meters above The Palm and spanning 90 meters in length, Cloud 22 features an endless infinity pool with swim up bar and floating beds, 14 air conditioned cabanas with private plunge pool and a two-storey VVIP cabana – which comes with a private pool and floating infinity pool on the second storey.

Named after Kendall Jenner’s home area code in Calabasas, California, 818 Tequila is a brand that embodies magical moments spent sipping tequila among family and friends. Since launching in the US in May 2021, 818 has won 32 blind tasting awards across 11 major industry competitions. The event at Atlantis Royal marks the launch of 818 in The United Arab Emirates, where they will be distributed by African & Eastern, and will be available at Atlantis the Royal, Atlantis, the Palm, and African & Eastern retailers starting today.

The 818 launch is just one of a host of star-studded events taking place at Atlantis The Royal over the weekend as the resort opens to guests for the first time after eight years in the making. For those looking for the newest ultra-luxury travel experience in Dubai, the resort is open for booking and welcoming guests from February.