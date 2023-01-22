Global stars on the red carpet at the launch of iconic new ultra-luxury resort: Atlantis The Royal

Last night, Atlantis The Royal hosted a star-studded Red Carpet to celebrate the launch of the world’s newest and most iconic ultra-luxury resort, located on the Palm Island in Dubai. Crafted by the world’s leading designers, architects and artists, the new resort is hosting some of the world’s most recognisable faces for a three-day-long extravaganza of curated events and experiences across its “Grand Reveal Weekend”.

This evening’s Red Carpet featured global A-Listers including Beyoncé, Kendall Jenner, Liam Payne, Rebel Wilson, Ellen Pompeo Winston Dukes and Letitia Wright. Stars from around the world also gathered including Germany’s Verona Pooth, British TV presenter Mark Wright with wife Michelle Keegan, former Australian Masterchef judge and chef Gary Mehigan, as well as former champion boxer Amir Khan. Dubai faces Huda and Mona Kattan and Mahira Abdelaziz joined Bollywood stars Sibani Dandekar and Farhah Khan on the carpet that brought together celebrities from the four corners of the globe.

Guests walked the carpet showcasing an array of eye-catching outfits including Beyoncè dazzling in custom Dolce and Gabbana dress and coat, with shoes from Rene Caovilla and bag from Marzook.

Eight years in the making, Atlantis The Royal has been specifically designed to challenge the boundaries of imagination and reshape what ultra-luxury travel means. The Grand Reveal Weekend has firmly cemented Atlantis The Royal as an unmistakeable icon in Dubai and around the world.

To find out more about the Grand Reveal Weekend’s individually and meticulously curated guest itinerary, visit https://www.kerznercommunications.com/atlantis/ for further media alerts and information.

To be one of the first to stay at Atlantis The Royal, guests can make a reservation at www.atlantistheroyal.com. Reservations are now open, for stays from February 2023 onwards.