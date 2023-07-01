Kempinski Signs Management Agreement for Luxurious Hilltop Hideaway on the Emerald Slopes of Ubud

Kempinski Hotels is pleased to announce the latest addition to its Southeast Asian portfolio after signing a management agreement for a magnificent hilltop hideaway in the heart of Bali. Located in one of the most picturesque parts of the island, close to the emerald rice terraces and coffee plantations of Tegalalang village, The Apurva Kempinski Ubud, Bali, is the latest hospitality project from Indonesian real estate developer PT. Panorama Indah Dewata.

“We are incredibly excited to announce our second Balinese property in partnership with PT. Panorama Indah Dewata, reinforcing our commitment to delivering exceptional hospitality experiences in the world’s most beautiful destinations,” says Bernold Schroeder, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Executive Board, Kempinski Group. “With this new addition to our Indonesian portfolio, we will offer travellers two distinct Balinese experiences, combining beachfront bliss in Nusa Dua with a serene hillside escape in the heart of Ubud, both underpinned by the warmth and generosity of Balinese hospitality.”

The Apurva Kempinski Ubud will be situated on a south-facing ridge overlooking an endless expanse of green in central Bali. Like its sister property in Nusa Dua, the hotel’s interior design will be led by Rudy Dodo of Jakarta-based studio Trivium Design Group, who also assumes responsibility for the architectural design for this latest project.

The 160 elegantly appointed rooms and villas will cascade down the jungle-covered slopes around a magnificent open-sided lobby lounge where guests will be immersed in Indonesia’s rich cultural heritage. Accommodation includes spacious rooms and suites starting from 60 square metres, panoramic Cliff Villas complete with outdoor decks and private pools seamlessly integrated into the natural surroundings, and six spectacular 200-square-metre Villas nestled in the forest.

ADVERTISEMENT

Guests will enjoy postcard-perfect views from a spectacular infinity pool, while a rooftop lounge and bar provide the perfect setting to witness stunning sunsets over the jungle. Culinary delights await at the resort’s specialty restaurant, where panoramic vistas complement a remarkable dining experience celebrating the diversity of Indonesian cuisine.

The resort will also be home to a serene Balinese spa offering a wide range of rejuvenating treatments and immersive wellness journeys, nestled at the end of the ridge overlooking the verdant valley beyond. At the heart of the resort, a tropical aviary will provide sanctuary for a veritable menagerie of exotic birdlife from Indonesia and beyond, including the critically endangered Bali mynah, also known as the Jalak.

When it opens in 2027, The Apurva Kempinski Ubud will become the second Kempinski resort in Bali, following the successful opening of The Apurva Kempinski Bali in 2019. It will also be the third management agreement signed, following last year’s announcement for The Apurva Kempinski Lombok, which will open in 2027.

“For the last five years, we have worked alongside Kempinski to bring new standards of luxury hospitality to Indonesia, building a collection of remarkable properties infused with the essence of Indonesian culture,” says Grace Katuari, Chief Executive Officer, PT. Teluk Agung Alami. “Kempinski brings a wealth of operational expertise and a dash of European elegance to our properties. We look forward to taking the next steps on this exciting project together.”

