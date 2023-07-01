DoubleTree by Hilton Abilene Downtown Convention Center Debuts

Hilton has announced the opening of DoubleTree by Hilton Abilene Downtown Convention Center, located adjacent to the city’s downtown convention center and in the heart of the revitalized cultural district. The 200-room hotel will be a hub for meetings and social events in Abilene, offering the most hotel meeting space in the destination.

“We’re thrilled to continue our growth in Abilene with our fifth property in the market – a place that holds a special place in our history. Texas is where Conrad Hilton opened our first hotel, and Abilene is one of the first markets where he sought to expand,” said Danny Hughes, executive vice president and president, Americas, Hilton. “With the addition of this incredible property, we look forward to strengthening our presence in the market and continuing to spread the light and warmth of hospitality that Conrad envisioned more than 100 years ago.”

Located 150 miles west of Dallas in northeastern Taylor County, Abilene is known for its historic charm and is celebrated as the Storybook Capital of America. The destination offers the largest public collection of sculptural storybook characters, inviting visitors to turn a page of their favorite book with some of their childhood favorites. The hotel is directly across from the city’s convention center and is surrounded by boutiques, restaurants, bars, libraries, and museums. All within four miles of the hotel, guests can explore the Adamson-Spaulding Storybook Garden, The Grace Museum, The Antique Station, Abilene Zoo, and the City Center.



“DoubleTree by Hilton Abilene Downtown Convention Center is poised to provide visitors with all they could want or need while away from home. Starting with a warm chocolate chip cookie at check-in, continuing with excellent service, great dining options and a true hub of meeting and event space,” said Shawn McAteer, senior vice president and global head, DoubleTree by Hilton. “We look forward to sharing our warm and caring hospitality common to all DoubleTree by Hilton hotels, in the heart of Abilene.”

DoubleTree by Hilton Abilene Downtown Convention Center features 200 guest rooms with a modern rustic design, including a Presidential Suite, four executive suites and one revolutionary Five Feet to Fitness with Peloton room. Each guest room is designed with a neutral palette offset by contrasting wood tones inspired by West Texas’ landscape, contemporary finishes including a spacious workstation and floor-to-ceiling windows. The hotel’s Presidential Suite is perfect for entertaining and creates a home away from home with its six-person dining area, wine fridge, a full and half bath and well-appointed king-size bed overlooking the city.

ADVERTISEMENT

In-room fitness has never been easier for guests staying in the deluxe Five Feet to Fitness with Peloton guest room. This in-room wellness concept brings more than 11 different fitness equipment and accessory options into the hotel room – including a Peloton bike - only five feet from a guest’s bed, offering convenience for road warriors, exercise enthusiasts and those who prefer to work out in private.

Guests looking to continue their fitness routine on the road may also visit the 24-hour state-of-the-art fitness center featuring a Peloton Bike or go for a swim in the outdoor heated pool.

Celebrating Regional Flavors

Featuring a smokehouse restaurant and cocktail lounge, DoubleTree by Hilton Abilene Downtown Convention Center serves as a dining destination for guests and locals alike. Smokehouse Abilene, led by Executive Chef Adam Dickerson, delivers regionally inspired dishes influenced by West Texas’ culinary traditions with a modern twist for breakfast, lunch and dinner. Cattlemen’s Exchange, the hotel’s lobby lounge, invites guests and locals to mingle at its cozy wrap-around bar or lounge seating for a refreshing cocktail and lite bites. For guests on-the-go, a 24-hour grab-and-go market offers prepared foods, beverages, sundries, and retail products plus a selection of branded house sauces to take home. As a DoubleTree by Hilton property, guests can enjoy the signature, warm DoubleTree chocolate chip cookie at check-in.

Flexible Meetings & Events Space

With 23,000 square feet of flexible meeting space, the most hotel meeting space in the destination, DoubleTree by Hilton Abilene Downtown Convention Center is now the hub for social events and gatherings of all sizes, from intimate occasions in one of the hotel’s 13 meeting spaces to large weddings, galas, exhibits and corporate events. The hotel boasts a ballroom of 11,600 square feet that can accommodate more than 1,300 guests. Conveniently located across the street from the Abilene Convention Center, the hotel is a perfect home base for those in town for large-scale events.

DoubleTree by Hilton Abilene Downtown Convention Centeris part of Hilton Honors, the award-winning guest-loyalty program for Hilton’s distinct hotel brands. Members who book directly have access to instant benefits, including a flexible payment slider that allows members to choose nearly any combination of Points and money to book a stay, an exclusive member discount, free standard Wi-Fi and the Hilton Honors mobile app.

DoubleTree by Hilton Abilene Downtown Convention Center is located at 500 Cypress Street, Abilene, Texas, 79601. For more information or to make a reservation, visit abilenedowntownconventioncenter.doubletree.com or call 1-800-HILTONS.