Kempinski Hotels launches new website

Another important milestone in Kempinski Hotels’ 125th anniversary year has been achieved. The international luxury hotel group has launched its new website, which features a contemporary layout and emphasises on visuals while being built on a secure, cloud-based platform with a responsive and scalable architecture.

Providing a comprehensive and user-friendly experience, kempinski.com makes searching, choosing and booking easy and immerses its visitors into the world of Kempinski through attractive imagery.

“As the digital world changes at a rapid pace, we are pleased that our new website provides efficiency for our hotels to manage their content by utilising a new and flexible headless Content Management System (CMS) allowing them to manage content on various channels through a scalable central content repository”, states Riko van Santen, Chief Information Officer and Member of the Management Board of Kempinski Hotels. “With this latest iteration, we adapted our systems to the newest technology and provide optimum speed when reaching our global audience.”

Reflecting Kempinski’s unique brand identity, the new website offers additional payment features and a newly customised booking engine seamlessly integrated into the luxury hotel group’s Central Reservations Systems, reducing the rate loading efforts required by each hotel and enhancing upsell capabilities.

Live as of mid-November 2022, the new Kempinski Hotels website provides an easier way to access information on the 81 hotels around the globe, offers easy navigation and is a more valuable and responsive resource while convincing with a modern look and feel.