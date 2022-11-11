Delta to welcome nearly 6M passengers this Thanksgiving season

With the Thanksgiving holiday quickly approaching and travel demand continuing to soar, Delta anticipates the airline will carry nearly 6 million customers from Nov. 18-29, averaging close to 500,000 customers per day.

Delta’s peak travel days are expected to be the Friday before Thanksgiving (Nov. 18) and the Sunday following the holiday (Nov. 27). This year’s estimate falls just shy of the 6.3 million customers who traveled during the same period in 2019.

Over the past several months, Delta has taken meaningful and significant steps to stabilize the operation and provide its customers with the premium experience they expect. These decisions include right-sizing the airline’s schedule, adding buffer time in crew scheduling, increasing boarding time, and focusing on hiring and training Delta’s workforce. These measures continue to have a positive and direct impact on Delta’s operation and will ensure a reliable holiday travel experience. In fact, in the months leading up to Thanksgiving – September, October and November to date – Delta has completed more than 99% of scheduled flights.

“The holidays are all about connecting with loved ones, and after two years of disruption and unknowns, those connections are more important than ever,” said Delta CEO Ed Bastian. “Thanks to the hard work of our more than 80,000 people around the globe, Delta customers can expect the very best service and industry-leading reliability as they reconnect this holiday season. Our teams are ready to serve.”