Kayak launches new Direct Ferries partnership

As travellers explore new forms of transportation in a post-Covid world, Kayak has added ferries to its offering of transport modes.

The move comes via a new partnership with Direct Ferries, a ferry ticket booking site.

Whether looking for a simple means to get from A-to-B or a scenic open water journey around Europe, users can now benefit from over 3,000 worldwide ferry routes to reach their destination.

“Due to changing travel behaviour post-Covid, we have seen an increased interest in ferry travel and are delighted to be working with Kayak to capitalise on this opportunity,” said Niall Walsh, chief operating officer at Direct Ferries.

Through a partnership using Direct Ferries’ proprietary technology Ferries Connect, Kayak is able to offer its users the possibility to conveniently compare and book ferry tickets anywhere in the world, just as they would for flights, cars and trains on the platform.

Laure Bornet, general manager, Kayak, EMEA, commented: “By partnering with Direct Ferries, we saw a great opportunity to diversify our offering for users whilst adding a key mode of transportation that’s vital for so many.

“Through our new ferries offering, along with our recent expansion of ground transportation options across Europe, we hope to empower travellers with a wide range of choices that meet their unique needs and expectations.”