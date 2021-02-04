Edinburgh Airport opens new Covid-19 testing facility

Edinburgh Airport has launched an on-site Covid-19 testing service.

The site offers fast and accurate lateral flow and PCR testing and is located through the Covid-19 screening entrance to the left of the departures entrance.

PCR tests costs £99 per person for the general public, £80 per person for airline passengers and £60 per person for Edinburgh Airport staff.

Lateral flow tests are available for £50 per person.

The site is run in partnership with ExpressTest, a division of Cignpost Diagnostics.

ADVERTISEMENT

No booking is required for lateral flow tests as this is a walk-in service, customers will be asked to fill out their details and sign the consent form at the site.

The customer will then be guided through to their testing booth by a member of ExpressTest staff, where they will be swabbed.

The customer will then wait for 20 minutes and subject to the test result being negative, will receive a Fit to Fly certificate.

Customers who require a PCR test should book via the ExpressTest website prior to arrival.

ExpressTest aim to deliver PCR test results by 22:00 the day after the test, however, results could take up to 48 hours to receive.

ExpressTest is delivered using lateral flow tests and the latest gold standard PCR equipment that is all fully CE-IVD certified and manufactured to the highest possible standards.

The tests are carried out by a trained screening practitioner in full PPE.

Gordon Dewar, chief executive of Edinburgh Airport, said: “Testing will form an important part of travel for the foreseeable future and providing that facility at airports will form part of our business as normal plans.

“Introducing this on-site will make things easier for those people who are either carrying out essential travel or who return to travel when it is safe to do so.”