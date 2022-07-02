Sindhorn Midtown Hotel Bangkok opens as the first Vignette Collection hotel in Asia

Sindhorn Midtown Hotel Bangkok has opened as the first Vignette Collection hotel in Asia. Vignette Collection is IHG’s newest Luxury & Lifestyle collection brand, delivering stays that are authentic, experiential and considerate. Located in the bustling city of Bangkok, the hotel’s location at Langsuan offers convenient access to prime districts such as Sukhumvit, Silom, Siam and Chidlom.

Khun Umaporn Vongpipun, General Manager, said, “It has truly been an honour to lead the transition from an independent hotel to become the first property under IHG’s Vignette Collection to open in Asia. I am proud of my exceptional team as we bring Sindhorn Midtown into a new era and watch our hotel’s personality shine through with the introduction of our new guest experiences, offering a sense of connection with the heritage of Bangkok.”

Vignette Collection hotels are unique in their own right; each has their own distinct outlook and story to tell. Yet, the hotels are connected by a shared vision that travel can benefit local people and places. Daily complimentary rituals at each property create a sense of anticipation and connection and meet a growing demand for more thoughtful travel experiences.

Sindhorn Midtown offers a one-of-a-kind stay, creating a sanctuary in the heart of Bangkok by infusing elements of the city into the guest experience. A complimentary Lao Khao shot is served with a mixed selection of pickled fruits between 5pm and 6pm daily at The Black Cat, bringing guests closer to the soul of Bangkok and setting them up for an evening of exploration. Younger guests can dial the Emergency Popsicle Line located on the hotel’s second floor to receive a complimentary iced treat, delivered promptly by a dedicated Popsicle Butler.

Designed by award-winning strategic design firm, Eight Inc., contemporary design, laidback elegance and the striking local art come together at Sindhorn Midtown. Punctuating the minimalist lobby space, an incredible textile masterpiece by Thai artist, Kachama Perez, epitomizes the hotel’s commitment to supporting Thai craftsmanship. Kachama acquired her advanced dying and weaving skills during time spent in the mountains of Northern Thailand with the Karen tribe. Shiny strands of recycled aluminum are woven between the indigo threads, depicting the negative human impacts on marine life and encouraging dialogue on ocean conservation.

Vignette Collection hotels prioritise creating and cherishing a sense of place. With this in mind, local design studio, P49 Deesign utilised the story of the Bangkok Tram to enhance the design of the hotel’s lobby area. From the 1920’s until 1968, the Silom line would pass Ratchadamri Road – just moments from Sindhorn Midtown – before terminating at Pratunam intersection. Dark metal symbolised tram tracks that previously ran by the hotel, and is applied to the front desk at the hotel lobby by P49 Deesign.

Each of its 393 rooms feature large format bathroom amenities from Karl Lagerfeld and modern comforts such as Fritz Hansen’s iconic DropTM chairs. The Fitness Centre offers panoramic city views, as does the Horizon Pool, which is located on the 18th floor. Works by Fine Art Photographer, Visarute Angkatavanich, whose image of a Siamese fighting fish was launched on the iPhone 6s in 2015, can be found on every floor.

The hotel recently introduced three new eclectic dining offerings; The Black Cat is an atmospheric Thai Liquor bar, with live band playing on selected evenings. Inspired by the golden age of Thailand, Bangkok’78 presents the city’s greatest culinary hits in a retro-inspired concept, whilst Sip & Co. is a chic addition to Langsuan’s flourishing café culture.

Recognising the importance of ensuring quality education to the leaders of tomorrow, Sindhorn Midtown is proud to partner with the Kuvanant Foundation, which aims to provide educational opportunities for local students and those living with disabilities in rural areas of Thailand. Upon checking in, guests are encouraged to donate USD$1 to the foundation. The hotel will be providing internship opportunities for the foundation’s students to earn first-hand work experience and offers career opportunities as well as insights into the hospitality industry.

With over 6,000 hotels now opened around the globe, IHG Hotels & Resorts had recently unveiled the 6,000 Club, an exclusive collection of stunning new hotels across 17 diverse brands, including Sindhorn Midtown. These hotels will surprise select guests in the coming months with 6,000 IHG One Rewards points, as well as other perks and experiences.

From 1 July to 30 November 2022, room rates start from THB4,060++ per room per night, and is inclusive of breakfast at Bangkok’78 and THB1,000 credits to be used in any of the hotel’s bars and restaurants.