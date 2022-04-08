A.M.A Selections to launch luxury booking alternative to Airbnb

A luxury alternative to Airbnb is launching a booking platform in an attempt to disrupt the ‘browse and book’ model.

Factoring in the evolving needs of high net worth consumers throughout the pandemic, A.M.A Selections will unveil the new platform in time for an expected record Summer ‘22 season.

Channelling significant investment into extensive research and development of proprietary technology, the new platform will incorporate an advanced user dashboard, custom shareable trip itinerary, digital concierge and more.

Mariek Anselme, Co-Founder, A.M.A Selections says: “While the short-term rental space has rapidly evolved in recent years, the high-end sector has remained largely untouched. The luxury vacation rental industry has long been craving a more holistic, tech-driven and trusted user experience that meets the demands of high net worth travellers. With over 70% of our guests booking additional services for their stay and with a large share of total spend dedicated to these services, it’s important to provide a seamless and comprehensive solution that goes beyond the conventional villa rental offering. By combining expert curation, hands-on service and proprietary technology, we have reimagined a booking experience tailored to the luxury traveller.”

A.M.A Selections recently celebrated expansion with the addition of eight new destinations including Mykonos, Paros and the French Alps, offering its guests access to over 1000 properties in 100+ locations throughout Europe.

Following the launch of the new platform in April 2022, A.M.A Selections will continue tech development and global expansion to solidify the company’s positioning in the market.