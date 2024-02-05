ONEWORLD REACHES A 25-YEAR MILESTONE, HAVING FLOWN NEARLY NINE BILLION CUSTOMERS SINCE 1999

The oneworld® alliance celebrates 25 years of delivering an exceptional and seamless travel experience to its customers worldwide, with a member airline flight taking off or landing somewhere in the world every six seconds, 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Since 1999, the alliance has flown nearly nine billion customers on its member airlines, connecting them with friends, loved ones and different cultures around the globe.

Launched on 1 February 1999 by its founding members American Airlines, British Airways, Cathay Pacific, and Qantas, the alliance was formed to increase connectivity and flexibility for passengers and to reward frequent flyer customers with special benefits and privileges.

Since then, oneworld has grown to include 13 of the world’s top airlines – Alaska Airlines, American Airlines, British Airways, Cathay Pacific, Finnair, Iberia, Japan Airlines, Malaysia Airlines, Qantas, Qatar Airways, Royal Air Maroc, Royal Jordanian, SriLankan Airlines, 26 affiliate airlines and a oneworld connect partner Fiji Airways. Oman Air is set to join the alliance in 2024, becoming its 14th full member.

More than 330,000 airline professionals across oneworld member airlines work tirelessly on the ground and in the air, delivering smooth and memorable travel experiences for customers across the alliance. To celebrate the alliance’s landmark year, uniformed staff across oneworld member airlines will wear unique pin badges which have been specially-designed with a new 25th anniversary logo.

Representing rich cultures from more than 170 territories served by oneworld member airlines, the alliance celebrates diversity, uniqueness and inclusivity, making every customer feel welcomed and valued.

Today, oneworld member airlines collectively serve more than 900 global destinations, offering customers unparalleled access to more than 600 premium airport lounges, additional baggage allowances, the ability to earn and redeem miles across its network and fast-track security lanes at select airports.

oneworld is the only global alliance to provide eligible customers access to First Class lounges, irrespective of the oneworld member airline they fly. It also offers two types of round-the-world fares, providing travellers with flexible options based on continents visited or distance travelled.

Robert Isom, American Airlines Chief Executive Officer and oneworld alliance Chairman, said: “We are happy to celebrate the world’s leading airline alliance with more than 200 million loyal customers around the globe.

“Together, we now operate more than 12,000 departures every day – equivalent to a oneworld member airline flight taking off or landing every six seconds, 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

“Highlighted by the recent opening of our first fully-branded oneworld lounge in Seoul in South Korea, we continue to expand the oneworld network around the world for the benefit of our customers. We look forward to the next 25 years of setting new standards in customer excellence and innovation.”

Ronald Lam, Chief Executive Officer of Cathay Pacific, a founding member of the alliance, said: “Celebrating 25 years of oneworld is a testament to the power of collaboration and shared vision. Our partnership has enabled us to connect cultures, bridge continents and create lasting memories for travellers around the world.”

Vanessa Hudson, Chief Executive Officer of the Qantas Group, a founding member of the alliance, said: “For 25 years our alliance has brought together the best carriers, lounges, frequent flyer programs and networks to benefit our shared customers. As the leading alliance in the sky, we’ll continue working with our partner airlines to ensure oneworld delivers even more value as we help to connect travellers across more than 900 destinations around the globe.”

Luis Gallego, Chief Executive Officer of International Airlines Group (IAG), said: “oneworld’s 25th anniversary marks a significant milestone in our journey towards providing exceptional travel experiences. Together, oneworld members have contributed towards shaping the landscape of global aviation, and we remain committed to driving excellence for our customers.”

In 2019, oneworld launched Travel Bright, breaking the mould of airline alliance advertising by creating a contemporary, warm and positive brand that reflects millennials’ energy and positivity. In January 2024, the alliance opened its very first oneworld branded lounge experience, at Incheon Airport in Seoul, South Korea, further delivering on its vision of making travel bright.

oneworld reaffirmed its commitment to sustainability in January 2024 by becoming the first airline alliance to join IATA CO2 Connect, contributing operational data to the aviation authority’s emissions calculator, which establishes a carrier’s carbon footprint.

As oneworld embarks on its next 25 years, it remains steadfast in its commitment to setting new standards in customer experience, continuing its journey of innovation and collaboration, and creating memorable and meaningful travel experiences for millions of customers around the globe.