Prost! Emirates toasts Oktoberfest onboard and in lounges

Emirates will be toasting the world-renowned German festival Oktoberfest, with traditional Bavarian cuisine and beloved German entertainment onboard flights to and from Munich, Hamburg, Düsseldorf, and Frankfurt, as well in select airport lounges, between 16 September and 3 October.

The vibrant celebration of Oktoberfest will see passengers enjoy a Bavarian starter, main course and dessert for both lunch and dinner across Economy outbound and in Business and First Class inbound and outbound, bistro bites in the iconic onboard A380 lounge, and a variety of classic Oktoberfest dishes in the world-class airport lounges, washed down with Loewenbrau beer.

First and Business Class passengers will enjoy appetisers of Obatzda, Emmental and cream cheese with radishes, hard-boiled egg and cornichons, followed by main courses of slow cooked veal cheeks, accompanied by braised red cabbage and bread dumplings, or fleischpflanzerl – a succulent minced beef steak served with butter, veal jus, mashed potatoes, blanched cauliflower, green beans, carrot, braised onions and sauerkraut. Meals will be accompanied by a choice of classic Kaiser roll, Austrian roll and garlic bread swirls. Delectable desserts in First Class will be Apfelstrudel with a dollop of vanilla sauce, while Business Class passengers will enjoy German Apple Cake drizzled with crème anglaise. Economy passengers can feast on roasted chicken with paprika, served with a delicious jus, potato wedges and braised red cabbage, followed by moist apple cake with almonds and vanilla sauce.

Bite size Oktoberfest sandwiches available in the A380 onboard lounge will include cream cheese with chives, roasted beef with horseradish, grilled chicken with sundried tomato olive spread, Emmental with gherkins and the ultimate German savoury snack – pretzels irresistibly flavoured with rock salt and butter. Complimentary pastries will include lebkuchenherzen, pistachio maamoul, cashew and pine nut boukage, chocolate and raspberry brownie, rhubarb tart, strawberry cheesecake and lemon drizzle cake. Before landing, passengers will be given a parting gift of individually wrapped gingerbread hearts with Oktoberfest decoration.

In the airport lounges of Munich and Düsseldorf, an array of dishes will be available to customers including Käsepätzle - the German version of mac and cheese, made with egg noodles, roasted onions and Emmental, light bites of Obazda and pretzel- a cheese delicacy, moreish potato salad with parsley, essential pretzels and flavoursome chicken thighs topped with parsley.

ADVERTISEMENT

Passengers can have a taste of home with Emirates award-winning inflight entertainment on ice, featuring up to 45 German movies, 300+ Hollywood movies dubbed in German and a collection of 13 classic Bud Spencer and Terence Hill movies available in German, Italian and English - classic spaghetti westerns beloved in Germany such as Banana Joe, Die Miami Cops, Zwei außer and Rand und Band. Music lovers can get into the Oktoberfest mood with 28 playlists and albums of German music, amidst the huge library of 6,500 channels.

Emirates will be celebrating Oktoberfest onboard the current operations of triple daily flights from Dubai to Frankfurt and double daily flights to Munich, Dusseldorf and Hamburg.