Jo&Joe Vienna opens to first guests in Austria

Combining the sharing and fun atmosphere of a youth hostel with the comfort, safety and quality of a hotel and living space, Jo&Joe Vienna has opened.

The property is located on the fifth and sixth floor of a new and sustainable multipurpose-building named Hus at Vienna’s Westbahnhof.

Initiated and developed by Ikea, the building houses a first-of-its-kind city flagship store, as well as several shops.

Jo&Joe Vienna is the latest opening following the great success of its sister properties in Hossegor (2017), Paris-Gentilly (2019) and Paris Nation (2021).

Vienna is the fourth opening for the brand globally.

ADVERTISEMENT

Spanning two floors, the new Jo&Joe Vienna Open House offers open common areas, and tasty food options and one of the biggest rooftops in town with breath-taking views over the capital.

Considering the needs of modern life, the dorms will offer the comfort and large size of a classic hotel bed with a unique sensation of intimacy.

In addition, USB-ports and free WI-FI are available and for safety every guest has their own personal locker.

The design of the property is unconventional and delightfully memorable.

“Jo&Joe is neither a classic hotel nor a youth hostel.

“It is a unique and fresh chapter within hospitality.

“Therefore, I am delighted to finally bring this new concept to Vienna with our first Jo&Joe Open House in the German-speaking region.

“Friendliness, diversity, sharing and open-mindedness are at our brand’s core, and we are very much looking forward to welcoming locals and guests alike. At JO&JOE, we want every guest to be themselves,” said François Leclerc, brand and operations, vice-president for Jo&Joe.