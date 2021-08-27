Jo&Joe Vienna opens to first guests in Austria
Combining the sharing and fun atmosphere of a youth hostel with the comfort, safety and quality of a hotel and living space, Jo&Joe Vienna has opened.
The property is located on the fifth and sixth floor of a new and sustainable multipurpose-building named Hus at Vienna’s Westbahnhof.
Initiated and developed by Ikea, the building houses a first-of-its-kind city flagship store, as well as several shops.
Jo&Joe Vienna is the latest opening following the great success of its sister properties in Hossegor (2017), Paris-Gentilly (2019) and Paris Nation (2021).
Vienna is the fourth opening for the brand globally.
Spanning two floors, the new Jo&Joe Vienna Open House offers open common areas, and tasty food options and one of the biggest rooftops in town with breath-taking views over the capital.
Considering the needs of modern life, the dorms will offer the comfort and large size of a classic hotel bed with a unique sensation of intimacy.
In addition, USB-ports and free WI-FI are available and for safety every guest has their own personal locker.
The design of the property is unconventional and delightfully memorable.
“Jo&Joe is neither a classic hotel nor a youth hostel.
“It is a unique and fresh chapter within hospitality.
“Therefore, I am delighted to finally bring this new concept to Vienna with our first Jo&Joe Open House in the German-speaking region.
“Friendliness, diversity, sharing and open-mindedness are at our brand’s core, and we are very much looking forward to welcoming locals and guests alike. At JO&JOE, we want every guest to be themselves,” said François Leclerc, brand and operations, vice-president for Jo&Joe.