Jobs to go as London City Airport confirms restructuring

London City Airport has announced plans to cut more than a third of its workforce as the Covid-19 pandemic batters the aviation sector.

The airport has officially opened consultation with up to 239 staff to explore ways of reducing costs, including voluntary redundancy.

The airport suspended commercial flights at the height of the pandemic on March 25th because of the sharp contraction in international travel.

Flights resumed on June 21st, but passenger numbers have remained well below 2019 levels and this is expected to continue during the upcoming winter season.

London City Airport currently has flights scheduled to 17 destinations.

Robert Sinclair, chief executive of London City Airport, said: “It is with huge regret that we are announcing this restructuring programme today and our thoughts are with all of our highly valued staff and their families.

“The aviation sector is in the throes of the biggest downturn it has ever experienced as a result of the pandemic.

“We have held off looking at job losses for as long as possible, but sadly we are not immune from the devasting impact of this virus.”

The airport has already cut all non-essential spending.

Last month it also announced a temporary pause to the airport’s £500 million development programme, including a new terminal extension.

Major projects already underway will be completed as planned by the end of this year, providing increased capacity for when demand returns.

Image: Ben Walsh