Jin Jiang International begins loyalty merger with Radisson

Radisson Rewards has announced a new collaboration with WeHotel, the global hotel booking platform for Jin Jiang International.

The news follows the launch of the first co-branded property from the companies last month.

Both moves follow the acquisition of Radisson by China-based Jin Jiang International and Sino-Cee Fund late last year.

In the latest development, 53 Radisson Hotel Group properties will become bookable on the WeHotel platform, with the remaining 1,100 participating hotels becoming available by the end of the year.

As part of this collaboration, Radisson Rewards and WeHotel Prime, the loyalty program for Jin Jiang’s high-end hotels, are working together to provide localised, in-hotel benefits to members of both programs.

By going live on WeHotel, Radisson Hotel Group’s properties will benefit from significant exposure in China, the world’s largest travel market, access to more than 148 million members of Jin Jiang WeHotel’s loyalty programs, local language booking options, Chinese digital payments and more.

WeHotel Prime members will be able to book Radisson Hotel Group properties through the WeHotel platform, while also earning points and elite qualifying nights for all eligible stays.

“This global loyalty collaboration marks an exciting and important step forward in the relationship between Jin Jiang International and Radisson Hotel Group.

“Our companies have a combined loyalty base of nearly 170 million members, so it’s vital that we create consistent benefits for all our members, wherever in the world they travel.

“Through this integration we are paving the way for a bright future,” said Eric De Neef, chief commercial officer, Radisson Hotel Group.