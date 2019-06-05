Radisson Blu, Frankfurt, to become first Jin Jiang co-branded hotel

Radisson Hotel Group has announced that the Radisson Blu Hotel, Frankfurt, will become the first co-branded property with Jin Jiang International.

The move follows the acquisition of Radisson by China-based Jin Jiang International and Sino-Cee Fund late last year.

Co-branding is one of several opportunities identified by Radisson designed to realise the true potential of the Chinese market.

The choice of Frankfurt was an obvious one, Radisson said in a statement.

For years Frankfurt has been the number one destination within Germany for Chinese tourists.

No other region in Europe offers more direct flights to China, something that is particularly valued by Chinese investors.

It also gives the hotel a chance to showcase the renovation project it completed recently, making now the ideal time to welcome Chinese-speaking guests.

Federico González Tejera, president of Radisson Hospitality AB and chairman of the global steering committee for Radisson Hotel Group, said: “We are keen on offering the leading hotel brands from Radisson Hotel Group to guests, owners and talent around the world.

“The launch of the first co-branded hotel with Jin Jiang International is an important milestone in reaching this goal.

“The co-branded hotels have a bright future, with the potential to extend to more than 30 properties across EMEA – including five Radisson Collection hotels in key destinations for Chinese travellers.”

At the newly co-branded hotel, Chinese-speaking guests and travellers will find a range of features designed and curated to provide them with an excellent experience and make them feel at home.

New hotel offerings cover all the key moments of the stay, from collateral such as menus and welcome cards being available in Chinese to guests having the ability to pay for anything with Chinese Union pay cards.

In the guest rooms, small touches like the provision of tea kettles and a choice of Chinese teas make a big difference.

Guests can also relax while watching Chinese television channels or by reading Chinese newspapers, available via the Radisson Blu One Touch app.

Chen Liming, vice chairman of the board for Jin Jiang International, said: “We are thrilled that we will now take the next step in our journey together after the acquisition.

“China has become the world’s largest travel market, offering a wealth of opportunity and potential.

“Co-branded hotels are positioned to not only improve awareness of our Chinese and Radisson brands in EMEA and China respectively, but also promote people-to-people exchanges between China and the rest of the world.”

As part of preparation for co-branded hotel opening, a talent exchange program was rolled out earlier this year.

A team of employees – featuring chefs, reservation managers and others – from Radisson Hotel Group’s hotels and corporate offices spent three months in Shanghai with the aim of providing a true Chinese experience in European hotels.

In return, a Chinese team is spending time in Europe to gain a greater understanding of European hospitality.

To facilitate the booking process for Chinese-speaking travellers, as of June 30th, 53 Radisson Hotel Group properties will be featured on the WeHotel Platform, Jin Jiang International’s global hotel booking platform.

The remaining properties will be available by the end of the year as well.

