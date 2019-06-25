Dubai launches city wide summer celebration

With the school holidays upon us, Dubai has once again transformed into the ultimate summer holiday destination for all the family, offering a diverse range of live events, entertainment and citywide celebrations all summer long.

Families can keep cool with a variety of different activities for kids of all ages – be it at indoor playgrounds, live music events, or the family’s favourite, Modhesh World.

Don’t miss the chance to get your tickets to the city’s most vibrant events through Dubai Calendar’s website and app.

The family entertainment line-up marks the return of Dubai Sports World, an indoor 25,000 sq. m. air-conditioned sports venue located at Dubai World Trade Centre, which will run until September 10th.

Throughout the four months, the sports complex welcomes visitors of all abilities to enjoy different activities including football, basketball, cricket and table tennis – with the opportunity to rent out a court or pitch to play with friends.

ADVERTISEMENT

Fitness fans can join a sports academy to refine skills and even organise a showdown with competing teams.

The latest addition for 2019 also includes the #EveryGirlCan all-girls summer camp, especially designed for young girls looking to sharpen their skills.

Dubai Summer Surprises, the city’s annual summer extravaganza, has returned this summer will run until August 3rd for shopaholics looking to take advantage of the incredible value across the city’s retail destinations.

The festival features more than 700 brands in more than 3,500 outlets, providing shoppers with the chance to bag the best deals on much loved items with up to 75 per cent off.

Continuing the summer fun, Modhesh World welcomes visitors to a free-to-enter, immersive kid’s world, at Dubai World Trade Centre.

Returning for its 22nd season, the family favourite opens its doors for an inclusive experience offering amusement rides and live entertainment shows until August 17th.

This summer will also see the city come to life with an exhilarating line-up of live acts by artists from across the world, including Grammy and Mercury Prize nominated Indie-pop band, the 1975, as they bring their world tour to the Coca-Cola Arena on August 14th.

The performance is set to embody a wide range of pop subgenres, from electro and funk to elements of rock, including favourites ‘Somebody Else’ and ‘Robbers’.

Dubai’s latest indoor venue is also set to host Ireland’s favourite pop band, Westlife, for its first reunion in eight years on August 29th.

The boyband is bringing their much awaited Twenty Tour’ to Dubai, celebrating 20 years of record-breaking success.

The city will once again set the stage to bring razor-sharp humour to audiences with English comedian, Jason Manford’s brand-new tour Muddle Class Tour on July 25th at the Movenpick Hotel JBR.

The show has been performed over 200 times in the United Kingdom, and now will be performed live in Dubai for one night only with all-new material that explores his childhood growing up in a working-class family and his transformation into adulthood in the middle class.

Dubai Calendar is a free resource that allows residents and tourists to discover the latest events, purchasing tickets quickly and securely through the app’s online platform.