Seabourn unveils custom submarines for new expedition ships

Seabourn is preparing to take travellers into the depths of the ocean for the first time.

The line has revealed the design and details for its custom submarines that will operate excursions for an additional charge from its two upcoming expedition ships.

Both Seabourn Venture and her sister ship (launching 2022) will sail to the far corners of the Earth carrying two U-Boat Worx Cruise Sub 7 subs designed specifically for Seabourn.

Each battery-powered sub will carry six guests and one pilot, who will guide the journey up to 300 meters beneath the surface to explore sunken wrecks, reefs, and view marine wildlife in their natural habitat.

Guests will be seated in two clear acrylic spheres flanking the centre pilot’s station, with an awe-inspiring perspective of the marine world just outside thanks to undisturbed and undistorted views in virtually all directions.

The three passenger seats in each sphere are mounted on a rotating platform that can turn for best sightlines.

“The undersea world is often considered as the last great frontier on Earth, with more than 80 per cent of the underwater realm remaining unmapped, unobserved, and unexplored according to the US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration,” said Robin West, vice president of expedition operations for Seabourn.

“With these subs, we’re going to take our guests to places that few have ever seen first-hand, leaving them with a perspective on the world around us that is jaw-dropping and will create stories to last a lifetime.”

To maximise the guest experience, the subs will be outfitted with a host of optional equipment to enhance this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.

An underwater video camera system will record the world outside while an internal video recording system will capture imagery of guests inside and their direct surroundings.

The subs will be operated multiple times per day in regions around the world.

They will be equipped with underwater LED flood/spotlights, imaging sonar that acts as a second set of eyes, and an advanced underwater tracking and navigation system.

Seabourn Venture is scheduled to launch in June 2021, with a second yet-to-be-named sister ship slated to launch in May 2022.