Jetstar Asia renews training partnership to support growth

As Jetstar Asia prepares to welcome additional aircraft and more than 200 new pilots and cabin crew, the airline has signed a new seven-year training partnership with Aviation Safety & Training (AST) to provide world-class training for the pipeline of new recruits.

As a Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore (CAAS) approved training organisation, AST provides Airbus A320 simulator training to pilots and access to the cabin emergency evacuation trainer (CEET) at the state-of-the-art aviation training centre at Changi Business Park.

Jetstar Asia CEO, Bara Pasupathi, said the agreement ensured the Singapore low-cost airline would have a strong training partner to support their growth plans as they look to increase their fleet, recruit more crew and expand their network.

“Since its inception in 2018, our training partnership with AST has been a strong collaboration, especially as we worked together to address the challenges over the last three years,” Mr. Barathan said.

“This is why we’re so pleased to extend this strong partnership as we look forward to collaborating once again during a period of exciting growth.”

Jetstar Asia COO, Geoffrey Lui, added “AST’s integrated one-stop training facilities and the high standard of training offered means we can confidently and safely ramp up our operations and enhance the proficiencies of our crew.”

AST General Manager, Peter Zhao Shi Shan, thanked Jetstar Asia for engaging AST as its long-term training partner.

“We’ve enjoyed a special partnership with JSA and their support over the past few years has demonstrated the strength of this relationship,” Mr. Zhao said.

“The cooperation and trust established will enable both companies to build capabilities together for a strong future”.

Jetstar Asia recently confirmed two A320 aircraft will join the fleet by the year’s end, with more than 200 new pilots and cabin crew being recruited to join the airline in coming months.