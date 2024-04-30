PriceTravel Holding strengthens its commitment to efficiency and scalability by joining HEDNA

PriceTravel Holding, one of the biggest travel companies in Latin America, announces that it has been officially accepted as a member of the prestigious Hotel Electronic Distribution Association (HEDNA), an opportunity for the travel group to strengthen its commitment to efficiency and scalability and consolidate its position in the hotel industry.

HEDNA is a global community that connects hospitality professionals and leading technology providers. Its main objective is to drive business opportunities and foster collaboration among all its members.

“We are delighted to join HEDNA, the global association of hospitality professionals, technology professionals and consultants passionate about distribution issues, where we will have great benefits that will contribute to our expansion plan and consolidate our distribution strategy,” said Sergio Sanchez, Chief Technology Officer of PriceTravel Holding.

PriceTravel Holding will make a significant impact by belonging to this group, where it will have the opportunity to connect with over 100 members in more than 20 countries to engage in conversations about technological advances and new trends in distribution.

“Being part of HEDNA consolidates us as the most important distribution company in LATAM and accelerates our direct sourcing strategy. Our proximity to the main global brands allows us to guarantee the connectivity, optimisation and distribution of content for PriceTravel Holding’s different markets and business lines,” added Rafael Durand, COO of PriceTravel Holding.

It is important to highlight that the company has a broad portfolio of hotels; more than 500,000 options worldwide, which guarantees a complete and varied selection to satisfy the demands of B2C, B2B and B2B2C clients, business units with which the group has achieved an excellent distribution strategy and which was worth to belong to this important global association.

ADVERTISEMENT