JetBlue Vacations’ Insider Experience Program Expands to Nassau

JetBlue Travel Products, a subsidiary of JetBlue Airways today announced the expansion of its Insider Experience program for JetBlue Vacations packages to Nassau, Bahamas.

The Insider Experience is currently included, free of charge, in all JetBlue Vacations flight + hotel packages to Aruba, Cancún, Montego Bay and Punta Cana, making Nassau the fifth destination to offer customers traveling to these destinations unique concierge services.

Launched in 2020, the Insider Experience program extends JetBlue’s service in-destination, putting customers in the trusted hands of local experts to assist them throughout their entire journey with exclusive benefits including airport meet-and-greet, free airport transfers, concierge services, and 24/7 problem solving with an in-destination Insider. Since its inception, over 75,000 customers have already taken advantage of this unique offering.

“As JetBlue Vacations continues to grow, we are excited to continue to help deliver on the mission of bringing humanity to travel,” said Andres Barry, president of JetBlue Travel Products. “We are thrilled to expand our Insider Experience program to Nassau, a bustling tourist hot spot and top destination for JetBlue Vacations customers. The Insider Experience is an in-person problem solver and concierge, all wrapped in one, and has proven itself to be an added value to the typical bundled vacation package, where customers are getting more than they’re paying for.”

Upon landing and exiting the baggage claim area, JetBlue Vacations Insiders are there to greet customers and help with anything needed. In addition to answering immediate questions, the Insiders escort customers to their complimentary airport transfer, starting their vacations as quickly and easily as possible. Insiders are also accessible to assist with any questions and potential issues that may arise throughout the trip.

Insiders hail from well-established and credible destination management companies and are experts in their locations. In addition to dedicated Insider training, they have participated in JetBlue trainings on the airline’s award-winning hospitality and customer service.

The Insider Experience also features before, during and post-trip support including:

Access to expert Insiders via WhatsApp or phone seven (7) days prior to a trip for help booking tours, activities or restaurant reservations.

Local contact info for Insiders upon arrival and during their vacation.

Onsite emergency support with a local Insider dispatched quickly to resolve potential issues in-person. Insiders are empowered to handle situations on the spot to get the problem resolved quickly.

To celebrate the new launch, JetBlue Vacations is offering up to $500 off flight + hotel packages to Nassau, Bahamas. Book by 12/31/22 for travel by 3/31/23 and get $50 off with promo code INSIDER50; $100 off when you spend $2,000 with promo code INSIDER100; $250 off when you spend $4,000 with promo code INSIDER250 or $500 off when you spend $7,000 with promo code INSIDER500.

Additional JetBlue Vacations perks that now come standard include no change fees, earlier boarding and a free inflight beverage (21+). JetBlue Vacations packages also feature JetBlue’s award-winning onboard experience including mainstays such as unlimited complimentary snacks, free Wi-Fi and the ability to earn TrueBlue points.