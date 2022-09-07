BROWN’S HOTEL ANNOUNCES DATES FOR ITS AUTUMN ART WALKS

Brown’s, a Rocco Forte Hotel has announced they are partnering with John Martin, Director of John Martin Gallery in Mayfair for their autumn Art Walks.

On 24 September, 15 October, and 19 November, John Martin will walk an intimate group through a handful of unique galleries while explaining both the history and advancements in the world of contemporary art. Each gallery visited will have its curator or director welcome the group and guide them through their collection.

The walk will conclude at Brown’s with a glass of champagne followed by a delicious three-course lunch at Charlie’s, curated by Michelin-starred chef Adam Byatt and his team of culinary masters.

The price for the art walk is £125 per person and includes:

Tea, coffee, and pastries in The Drawing Room upon arrival

A tour of up to four galleries in Mayfair with John Martin

ADVERTISEMENT

A welcome glass of champagne on arrival and a three-course lunch with a glass of wine selected by the sommelier at Charlie’s.

In addition to the walks, John Martin has handpicked artwork from his gallery by Leon Morrocco for everyone who visits The Drawing Room this season to admire against the stunning backdrop of the original wood paneling. Leon Morrocco’s work can be found in many notable public and private collections, including the Scottish National Gallery of Modern Art.