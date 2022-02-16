JetBlue Airways further expands Airbus A220 order

JetBlue Airways has signed a firm order with Airbus for an additional 30 A220-300 aircraft.

This takes the firm commitment for the A220-300 from the airline to 100 aircraft, and lifts the total order book for the A220 to 740 planes.

“We’re already seeing benefits from the eight A220s we’ve added to the fleet, and we’re very happy to have more on the way,” said Robin Hayes, chief executive, JetBlue.

“We’ve seen double-digits increases in customer satisfaction scores, and these fuel-efficient aircraft support our leadership in reducing carbon emissions.

“With 30 additional A220s on order, we’re in a position to accelerate our fleet modernisation plans to deliver stronger cost performance and support our focus city network strategy.”

Jetblue started A220-300 operations in April last year and currently operates eight A220s in a 140-seat configuration.

“It is very rewarding to see a happy customer coming back for more aircraft not even a year after entry into service of its first A220.

“We salute our friends at JetBlue on this landmark deal,” said Christian Scherer, Airbus chief commercial officer.