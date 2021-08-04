Jet2holidays lets travellers bid for next trip

Jet2holidays has launched a new campaign called ‘Bid for a Break’ on its mobile app, giving people the chance to pay just a few pence for their next sunshine getaway.

The tour operator is offering holidaymakers the opportunity to bid for their next holiday, with the lowest unique bid buying a seven-night holiday.

To get involved, all customers need to do is decide on the price they want to pay and place a bid.

If they are the only user to bid that amount and that amount is the lowest, they will buy the holiday for that price.

To take part, customers need to download the Jet2holidays app on the App Store or Google Play, fill out the form with their contact details, add in their bid to the nearest pence and then cross their fingers.

Live now, there will be a new holiday available to bid on every week to sunshine hotspots including the Balearics, Canary Islands, Greece, Cyprus, Turkey and Spain.

Bids will open at 09.00 on a Monday and can be placed until midday on the Thursday, before the lowest unique bid is announced on the same day.

Steve Heapy, chief executive of Jet2.com and Jet2holidays, said: “We know how much UK holidaymakers want to get away to enjoy some much-needed sunshine and now we are giving them the chance to do just that in a fun way for potentially only a few pence.

“If you fancy paying just a few pence for your next sunshine getaway, make sure you get involved and place your bid.

“With a range of fantastic holidays to bid on, what could be better than going on a much-needed getaway, knowing that you’ve paid the same price for it as the cost of your favourite coffee, or takeaway?”