Butcher returns to lead Langham Hospitality Group

Langham Hospitality Group (LHG) has welcomed back Brett Butcher as chief executive of the company.

He previously served in the same role for five years from 2009.

Butcher left the group in 2014 and took up the role of chief executive officer of GE Hospitality Asset Management in 2017, a position that he will continue to hold.

“We are delighted to have Brett lead the Langham Hospitality Group portfolio again,” said K.S. Lo, executive chairman of Langham Hospitality Group.

“Brett is an experienced hotelier with significant experience in luxury hospitality, and he is ideally suited to lead the company through our Covid-19 recovery phases and implement a solid succession plan for the group.”

No stranger to the team at Langham Hospitality Group, Butcher will provide guidance in the operations of the group’s hotels, spearhead all hotel owner relations, and solicit new management contracts in key destinations around the world.

An Australian national, Butcher has grown with LHG as senior vice president of sales, marketing and brand as well as managing director of Langham Place, Mongkok, Hong Kong (later rebranded Cordis, Hong Kong.)

Prior to LHG, Butcher served in various operational and executive roles for nearly 20 years across the Pacific, North America and China.

“Langham has a solid reputation of managing quality hotels and delivering positive guest experiences,” said Butcher.

“The group has developed respected hotel brands, each of which is ripe for expansion into new markets.

“This year, we opened hotels in Langham Place, Changsha, Cordis Hangzhou, and a fully refurbished the Langham, Boston.

“We will welcome our first guests in the next two months at the Langham, Jakarta and at the new 240-room Pinnacle Tower extension at Cordis, Auckland, as well as the stunning beach-facing The Langham, Gold Coast in Australia in early 2022.”